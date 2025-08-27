The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is gearing up for its eighth episode. In the final season, Belly returns to Cousins Beach after completing her junior year of college, hoping for a peaceful summer with Jeremiah. However, things take a turn when Conrad unexpectedly comes back into her life, stirring up old feelings and forcing Belly to make a tough decision between the two brothers. Here is when and where you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8 online:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 OTT Release

Episode 8 of the hit web series is streaming on Prime Video from August 27, 2025, at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The season promises intense emotions, romantic dilemmas and heartfelt moments as the series moves towards its conclusion. With 11 episodes in total, the final season will wrap up Belly's journey on September 17, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty All Episodes Release Date

Episode 8: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 10

Episode 11: Wednesday, Sept. 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly Conklin, a 16-year-old girl who spends her summer at Cousins Beach, Massachusetts, with her family and her mother's best friend, Susannah Fisher and her two sons, Jeremiah and Conrad. Belly has had a long-standing crush on Conrad since she was 10 and this summer, she finds herself navigating her first love and growing up.

