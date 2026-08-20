Television actress Shweta Tiwari has publicly raised serious concerns over food safety and delivery hygiene after allegedly finding a cockroach following a quick-commerce grocery order. The Traitors 2 contestant took to Instagram to share a video of the pest inside her home and directly tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, requesting his intervention. Shweta Tiwari Raises Hygiene Concerns After Finding Cockroach In Quick-Commerce Delivery In a video uploaded to her Instagram stories, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress showed a small cockroach crawling across her floor after she received an order for cold drinks placed through a quick-commerce app.

Addressing the FDA Commissioner directly in the video, Shweta Tiwrai said, "And along with that, a cockroach came too. Look at this, the cockroach is running all over the house. There it is, a tiny one. So, should we tag Mr Tukaram Munde? Munde ji, cockroaches have now started entering our home. Where are you? Please look into this."

Shweta Tiwari Vs Cockroaches 🔥😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eGLpp4E2T7 — desi mojito (@desimojito) August 19, 2026 The Bigg Boss 4 winner did not disclose specific details regarding the exact delivery platform or order ID in her post, and it remains unconfirmed what formal steps or investigation the authorities have initiated in response. Shweta Tiwari's public appeal comes during a period when IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has drawn wide attention online for leading strict inspections across Maharashtra.

As the state's FDA Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe has spearheaded crackdowns on restaurants, canteens, and quick-commerce facilities for hygiene and food safety violations, earning praise from the public and social media users. ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 Episode 4 India Release Date, Time, Recap, What To Expect? Shweta Tiwari's Shows Shweta Tiwari is a prominent face on Indian television, having gained widespread fame portraying Prerna Sharma in the hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over her career, she has starred in shows such as Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, and Main Hoon Aparajita. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. More recently, she featured in the web series Indian Police Force and is currently appearing on the reality show The Traitors Season 2.

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