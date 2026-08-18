Actor Vijay Varma and digital content creator Dolly Singh have made headlines following an uncomfortable on-stage exchange at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The incident occurred while Vijay was accepting the Best Performance award for his lead role in the crime drama series Matka King.

Vijay Varma Slams Dolly Singh For Calling Him A 'Red Flag' While presenting and congratulating Vijay Varma for his award win, Dolly Singh spoke about his long-standing screen reputation for portraying intense, dark, and morally complex characters in popular titles such as Darlings, Dahaad, and Jaane Jaan.

She highlighted how his appearance in a project often signals trouble for other characters, before cheekily labeling him the "nation’s biggest red flag." Addressing the audience, Dolly Singh remarked on his on-screen persona, which prompted a sharp, witty retort from the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHARAT BROADCAST (@bharat.broadcast) Reacting to the comment, Vijay Varma stated, "Just buy a piece of red cloth and keep it at home, and make as many flags as you want." When Dolly quickly dismissed his comeback by calling it a "lame joke", Vijay delivered another punchline, "Just as I let go of your terrible compliments aside."

Netizens React To Vijay Varma-Dolly Singh's Viral Clip The video clip of the interaction quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. A large section of netizens called out the remark as inappropriate for an award ceremony stage, describing the exchange as "awkward" and "uncomfortable" to watch. Neither Vijay Varma nor Dolly Singh has issued an official statement regarding the online reaction.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Emraan Hashmi Is Related To Alia Bhatt? Here’s Their Family Connection Vijay Varma's Recent Work Vijay Varma recently earned acclaim for his performance in Matka King, a crime drama directed by Nagraj Manjule. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's matka gambling network during the 1960s and 1970s, the show features him as Brij Bhatti, a man who builds a formidable gambling empire from humble beginnings.

Dolly Singh Work Front Meanwhile, Dolly Singh, a popular social media influencer and actor, was last seen in the feature film Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

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