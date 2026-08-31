Samay Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit and Sharon Verma, a Bihar native, were spotted making fun of each other's origins in the most recent episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The clips from the episode have gone viral, sparking strong reactions from politicians as well as the audience.

The issue started when Samay Raina introduced Sharon Verma with a fun jab.

What Did Samay Raina And Sharon Verma Say?

Samay Raina said, "She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something." To this, Sharon replied, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."

Samay Raina hit her back with a response, saying, "You know, Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

The backlash was triggered when Sharon said, "At least I left my state by my choice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Verma (@sharonverma)

The Bihari-Kashmiri Pandit banter prompted a strong discussion on social media, even while the live audience giggled. While some criticised the comments, others described them as classic roast-style dark humour.

The two were criticised by Bihar minister Mithilesh Tiwari and BJP MLA Ram Kadam for allegedly trivialising regional trauma and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits.