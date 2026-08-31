Samay Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit and Sharon Verma, a Bihar native, were spotted making fun of each other's origins in the most recent episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The clips from the episode have gone viral, sparking strong reactions from politicians as well as the audience.
The issue started when Samay Raina introduced Sharon Verma with a fun jab.
What Did Samay Raina And Sharon Verma Say?
Samay Raina said, "She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something." To this, Sharon replied, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."
Samay Raina hit her back with a response, saying, "You know, Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."
The backlash was triggered when Sharon said, "At least I left my state by my choice."
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The Bihari-Kashmiri Pandit banter prompted a strong discussion on social media, even while the live audience giggled. While some criticised the comments, others described them as classic roast-style dark humour.
The two were criticised by Bihar minister Mithilesh Tiwari and BJP MLA Ram Kadam for allegedly trivialising regional trauma and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits.
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Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on the other hand, adopted a more measured position. Speaking with IANS, the actor said if humour originates from a place of mutual understanding, it shouldn't always be seen as insulting.
The actor shared, "If it is all in jest, I actually don't mind it. We should learn to laugh at ourselves and laugh together, laugh at each other and still not be hurt and offended..."
Why Is Sharon Verma's Remark Controversial?
Samay Raina is a Pandit from Kashmir who fled the Valley amid the community's major relocation in the 1990s as a result of growing militant violence and persecution. Sharon Verma's comment was chastised for alluding to the community's relocation from the Valley.
For those who don't know, Sharon Verma was a contestant in the first season of the show. She returned on the second season but this time on the panel. She matched Samay's humour with her own quick, witty replies.
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Samay Raina is the host of India's Got Latent Season 2, which debuted on June 20, 2026, and is available on YouTube and Netflix India. The latest episode also featured Archaa Puran Singh, Orry and Nishant Suri on the panel, in addition to Sharon.
FAQ
1. How to watch India’s Got Latent Season 2?
Samay Raina drops his episodes on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously. So far, 5 episodes have been released.
2. What did Samay Raina say about Sharon Verma?
Samay Raina joked about Sharon’s Bihari roots, saying, 'She's so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something.’
3. What did Sharon Verma say to Samay Raina?
Sharon Verma hit Samay with a sharp remark, saying, 'At least I left my state by my choice.’