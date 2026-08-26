The Kpop girl group Katseye, known as the global girl group, was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records. The band is composed of six members: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

The band is known as global because of its members who belong to different origins. The members belong to Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States, making them a 'global girl group'.

Introducing Katseye Band Members

Daniela Avanzini

Daniela Avanzini is a Venezuelan-Cuban American. She was born on July 1, 2004. Her mother is Cuban, and her father is Venezuelan with European heritage, including German, Italian and Spanish ancestry. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

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Lara Raj

Lara Rajagopalan is an American singer who was born on November 3, 2005 in Connecticut, to an Indian Tamil mother, Kavita and a Sri Lankan Hill Country Tamil father, Srivatsan. Lara's mother is a Bharatnatyam dance teacher and chef, while her father is a businessman.