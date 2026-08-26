The Kpop girl group Katseye, known as the global girl group, was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records. The band is composed of six members: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.
The band is known as global because of its members who belong to different origins. The members belong to Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States, making them a 'global girl group'.
Introducing Katseye Band Members
Daniela Avanzini
Daniela Avanzini is a Venezuelan-Cuban American. She was born on July 1, 2004. Her mother is Cuban, and her father is Venezuelan with European heritage, including German, Italian and Spanish ancestry. She is fluent in English and Spanish.
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Lara Raj
Lara Rajagopalan is an American singer who was born on November 3, 2005 in Connecticut, to an Indian Tamil mother, Kavita and a Sri Lankan Hill Country Tamil father, Srivatsan. Lara's mother is a Bharatnatyam dance teacher and chef, while her father is a businessman.
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Sophia Laforteza
Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza was born on December 31, 2002, at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York City and grew up in Manila. Her mother is a musical theater actress and singer, while her father is an executive chef at Newport World Resorts. Laforteza is fluent in Tagalog and English.
Yoonchae Jeung
Jeung Yoonchae was born in Seoul, South Korea, on December 6, 2007. She grew up with her mother, Jeung Jin-ah, her older sister who studies in Germany and her father Jungkook who remains private and out of the public spotlight, though fans note he is deeply supportive of her career. Growing up, she developed passion for performing arts and Kpop. She went through Kpop style training for awhile before going into Dream Academy.
FAQs
When did KATSEYE debut?
They officially debuted in June 2024 with their first single, Debut.
What does their name mean?
The name is inspired by the cat's eye gemstone (chrysoberyl).