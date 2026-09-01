Ajay Devgn is set to make his TV debut as the host of Crime Patrol, following Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It was earlier hosted by Anup Soni. The Drishyam actor is reportedly earning 600 times more than his former host of the crime-based reality TV program.

Ajay Devgn vs Anup Soni Crime Patrol Fee Ajay Devgn's reported fee of ₹90 crore is spread across the 15 episodes, which means he is charging ₹6 crore per episode. If reports are to be believed, Anup Soni used to charge between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh per episode for hosting the show. However, no official information has been released by the makers regarding his fees. This clearly indicates Ajay Devgn is earning 600 times more than Anup Soni, a 59,900% increase. This also makes him the third highest-paid host on Indian TV after Salman Khan (Bigg Boss ₹250 crore) and Amitabh Bachchan (KBC ₹200 crore), according to Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ - Crime Patrol 2026: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s New Crime Series? Actor Rajesh Tailang, known for Mirzapur, is also scheduled to host a few episodes of Crime Patrol in addition to Ajay Devgn. "Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers," ANI reported quoting sources.

Anup Soni On Ajay Devgn As Crime Patrol Host Anup Soni considered the extent to which Crime Patrol influenced his public persona. He claimed that the show is still what people remember him for, even if he has done other work throughout his career.

Speaking with ANI, the actor said, "Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol. " He added, "Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu." ALSO READ - Anup Soni Caught Off-Guard As Ajay Devgn Replaces Him As Crime Patrol Host Anup Soni also recalled renowned actor Anil Kapoor's guidance regarding how certain ventures ultimately define an actor's identity. "Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them." About Crime Patrol Diwakar Pundir served as the first host of Crime Patrol when it debuted on Sony Entertainment Television in 2003. Shakti Anand took his place in 2004 until the show ended in 2006. Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar co-hosted the series when it resumed in 2010. Soni took over as the only host in 2011 and stayed that way till 2018. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) Now, Ajay Devgn will be hosting the new season of Crime Patrol. You can watch Crime Patrol Monday to Thursday at 10:30 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV app. FAQ 1. When and where to watch Crime Patrol?

The new season aired on August 31 on Sony TV and SonyLIV. 2. How much is Ajay Devgn charging per episode of Crime Patrol? Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is reportedly getting ₹6 crore per episode to host the Crime Patrol.