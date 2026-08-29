India's Got Latent 2: Instagram influencer Chello Meme has captured widespread internet attention following her standout performance on India’s Got Latent 2. The content creator from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a rap highlighting the people of Northeast India and won over the panel with her sharp comedic timing.

Chello Meme's performance culminated in winning the episode along with the £1,000 (₹1 lakh) cash prize, alongside mobile phones and platform points. Who Is Chello Meme? Long before her appearance on the comedy show, Chello first went viral in 2021 as a 19-year-old Political Science student. She made national news after confronting a man at ISBT Guwahati in Assam who had inappropriately touched her.

In the widely circulated video, she bravely called out the offender before he apologised, "Aap jaise ladko ki wajah se rapes hote hain aur dusre ladko ka naam badnaam hota hai. Tumhe sharam nahi aata? maa-behan nahi hai ghar par? Tumhari behan ko koi aisa kiya toh? Because of people like we are afraid that guys would do something to us."

At the time, she was travelling to New Delhi to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament 2021 after securing top rank at the state level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her speech on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...I wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

Later, she built a dedicated following online by sharing relatable lifestyle content and lighthearted videos expressing her love for Pepsi. India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5 Winner During her appearance on India’s Got Latent 2, Chello delivered a rap about Northeast India before engaging in playful banter with host Samay Raina. When Samay asked what people in her home state say about him, Chello candidly responded, "Kuch nahi bolta aapke baarien main. I am saying genuinely. I am just saying the truth."

When Samay claimed a live show of his in Arunachal Pradesh would sell out, she quipped, "Then I don't know if they will understand your jokes." As the exchange continued, Samay asked, "Are you here to slaughter me?" to which Chello replied, "I am here to take revenge for all those people." ALSO READ: India's Got Latent S2 Ep 5 Release Date And Time: Orry, Archana Puran Singh Join Samay Raina's Comedy Show When asked to target another panellist instead, she added, "No, I say only to those who deserve it." While the rest of the panel awarded her full scores, Samay gave her a 5, bringing the judges' average score to 9. Because Chello had predicted a score of 9 for herself, she won the episode's jackpot. Following the broadcast, her Instagram audience surged from 77,000 to over 93,000 followers as viewers praised her confidence and humuor. FAQs Q1: Who is Chello Meme and how did she win India's Got Latent 2? A: Chello Meme is an Instagram influencer and content creator from Arunachal Pradesh. She won Episode 5 of India's Got Latent Season 2 by performing a rap about Northeast India, accurately predicting her overall score of 9, and hilariously roasting host Samay Raina, taking home ₹1 lakh in cash along with additional rewards.

Q2: Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise Chello Meme in 2021? A: In 2021, while attending the National Youth Parliament after topping the state-level event, she delivered a speech on a "Self-Reliant India" (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). PM Narendra Modi shared a video of her speech on X (Twitter), commending her passion and wishing her the best for her future.

Q3: What happened during Chello Meme's interaction with Samay Raina on the show? A: When Samay asked what people in Arunachal Pradesh say about him, Chello hilariously responded that nobody talks about him. Throughout the episode, she delivered witty comeback lines to Samay's banter, prompting judge Archana Puran Singh to joke, "Welcome to Samay Raina's roast."

