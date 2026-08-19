Content creator Muskan Karia took police action after a deepfake video purportedly showed her in a compromising situation. According to the 22-year-old influencer, who is well-known for her tagline 'I bet you didn't know this,' the Maharashtra Police have detained the individuals who made the video.

Before we delve into the details of concering AI generated deepfake video of Muskan Karia, let's find out all about her work profile and her rumoured income.

Who Is Content Creator Muskan Karia?

Influencer and content creator Muskan Karia reviews culinary items and other products on her Instagram. Her catchphrase, 'I bet you didn't know this,' made her famous.

Muskan Karia has amassed 1.5 million followers on her social media platform despite her content often being deemed inappropriate.

In addition to her following, Muskan Karia's shares exclusive content for her 5,000 subscribers on Instagram.

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Last year, rumours began circulating that Muskan makes up to ₹30 lakh a month from Instagram members. That would bring her yearly income from subscribers alone to ₹3.6 crore.

This amount was calculated under the presumption that each of her more than 5,000 members pays ₹399/month.

However, the social media influencer dispelled the speculations.

Muskan Karia Deepfake Video

Muskan Karia recalled getting a message on Instagram around May, when she was looking for a new place. The message read, "Is this you?" and included a video. She claimed that because the AI-generated clip appeared so real, she was extremely traumatised when she saw it.