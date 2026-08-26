On August 25, 2026, American music icon Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a massive $450 million fortune, a business empire, and an extensive song repertoire. The legendary singer's nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her demise in an Instagram video.

Who Was Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton, one of the most significant figures in country music, started her solo recording career in 1967.

Dolly Parton's most well-known songs are 9 to 5 and Jolene. I Will Always Love You became a global hit again after Whitney Houston covered it for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard's soundtrack.

(Image: Instagram/@dollyparton)

What Is Dolly Parton's Net Worth?

Dolly Parton's net worth was estimated to be over $450 million, according to Forbes 2025. At the time of her passing, Celebrity Net Worth calculated her net worth to be $650 million.

Did you know a large portion of Dolly Parton's wealth came from a variety of merchandising deals that expanded over the past 10 years with the assistance of her longtime manager, Danny Nozell?

(Image: Instagram/@dollyparton)

ALSO READ - Singer Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Passes Away At 82

Who Will Inherit Dolly Parton's Wealth?

Since Dolly Parton has no children and her husband, Carl Dean, passed away in 2025, there are now concerns about who would inherit her massive fortune. The later musician's husband's will may provide some hints, since her own will has not been made public.