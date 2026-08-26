- American country singer Dolly Parton died at age 80.
- Dolly Parton and her late husband chose not to have children.
- Dolly Parton had an estimated net worth of $450 million.
On August 25, 2026, American music icon Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a massive $450 million fortune, a business empire, and an extensive song repertoire. The legendary singer's nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her demise in an Instagram video.
Who Was Dolly Parton?
Dolly Parton, one of the most significant figures in country music, started her solo recording career in 1967.
Dolly Parton's most well-known songs are 9 to 5 and Jolene. I Will Always Love You became a global hit again after Whitney Houston covered it for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard's soundtrack.
(Image: Instagram/@dollyparton)
What Is Dolly Parton's Net Worth?
Dolly Parton's net worth was estimated to be over $450 million, according to Forbes 2025. At the time of her passing, Celebrity Net Worth calculated her net worth to be $650 million.
Did you know a large portion of Dolly Parton's wealth came from a variety of merchandising deals that expanded over the past 10 years with the assistance of her longtime manager, Danny Nozell?
(Image: Instagram/@dollyparton)
ALSO READ - Singer Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Passes Away At 82
Who Will Inherit Dolly Parton's Wealth?
Since Dolly Parton has no children and her husband, Carl Dean, passed away in 2025, there are now concerns about who would inherit her massive fortune. The later musician's husband's will may provide some hints, since her own will has not been made public.
In the absence of children, surviving siblings and other family members would typically inherit assets under Tennessee's willless estate laws.
So, in the end, Dolly Parton's enormous wealth may help her family, charity, or organisations.
Dolly Parton's Career And Achievements
Dolly Parton is a notable figure in the history of the Billboard Hot Country Songs list, who won 11 Grammy Awards. She has recorded 25 No. 1 hits, which is more than any other female musician.
Dolly Parton found fame in Hollywood as well.
The music legend co-wrote 9 to 5 for the 1980 comedy movie of the same name, in which she starred with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Her impact has gone well beyond music and film, garnering her a loyal following across the globe.
Dolly Parton's decades-long career received yet another significant reward in 2022 when she got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
FAQ
1. Who was Dolly Parton?
Dolly Parton was one of the best-selling female country music artists, with around 160 million albums sold worldwide.
2. How are Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus related?
Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother. The two shared a close professional bond over the years.
3. What was the cause of Dolly Parton's death?
Dolly Parton passed away after a brief battle with cancer.