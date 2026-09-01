Mirzapur: The Movie will explore a fresh angle from the very first season of the Prime Video series. It will mark the return of dead characters like Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey).

Who Died In Mirzapur Series?

1. Munna Bhaiya died at the very end of Season 2 of Mirzapur when he was shot dead by Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal).

2. Bablu Pandit was killed in the finale of the first season by Munna Tripathi.

3. Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, was shot dead in the first season by Munna.

So how are they back in the movie? Let me explain in detail.

Why Are Dead Characters Back In Mirzapur?

Mirzapur movie will follow a different path where every character is still alive, just like in Season 1 (2018). This is why dead characters like Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Sweety are still alive in the upcoming movie.