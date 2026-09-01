Mirzapur: The Movie will explore a fresh angle from the very first season of the Prime Video series. It will mark the return of dead characters like Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey).
Who Died In Mirzapur Series?
1. Munna Bhaiya died at the very end of Season 2 of Mirzapur when he was shot dead by Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal).
2. Bablu Pandit was killed in the finale of the first season by Munna Tripathi.
3. Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, was shot dead in the first season by Munna.
So how are they back in the movie? Let me explain in detail.
Why Are Dead Characters Back In Mirzapur?
Mirzapur movie will follow a different path where every character is still alive, just like in Season 1 (2018). This is why dead characters like Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Sweety are still alive in the upcoming movie.
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In the first six episodes of Mirzapur Season 1, you are introduced to the formidable don of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and his son, Munna, who is eager to establish himself. Guddu and Bablu, two brothers, visit Kaleen's gangster world following an encounter with Munna.
Guddu develops feelings for Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) at the same time that Munna does, which causes friction between the two.
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Ali Fazal disclosed that audiences do not have to watch all three seasons of the hit show during a promotional event in Bihar. He suggested only viewing Season 1's first six episodes.
Ali Fazal said, "Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till Episode 6. From Episode 6, the story of the movie starts and revolves."
Mirzapur: The Movie
The Mirzapur movie offers a never-seen-before experience for both new and existing viewers with its stand-alone chapter that examines father-son dynamics before major casualties.
Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya is seen ruling Mirzapur, and Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit. The preview emphasises the conflict between Guddu and his father over his desire to live a life of crime, as well as the tense connection between Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna.
On September 4, 2026, it will be released in theatres and has a lot of action-packed scenes.
FAQ
1. Is Mirzapur movie a prequel or sequel?
The movie is a prequel which is connected to the events of the first season.
2. Who are the new characters in Mirzapur Season 1?
Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan and Sushant Singh are the new characters in the movie. Jitendra Kumar will replace Vikrant Massey to play Bablu Pandit.
3. When is the Mirzapur movie releasing in theatres?
Mirzapur: The Movie will hit the big screens on September 4, 2026.