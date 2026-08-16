Yash has discussed how his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, reacted to the intimate moments in his next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor acknowledged that any partner may feel uneasy in such situations. Yash discussed how his wife could feel about seeing those events in the movie while speaking with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. Yash said, "I think every partner will be uncomfortable. I don’t want to lie. Har partner ko hoti hai, lekin I think by the end of the day we have to understand that it’s a craft, it’s an art, and what we are trying to achieve with this is very, very important."

The actor added, "Kuch cheezein, log jo maante hain, uske liye karte hain, kuch cheezein log jo jaante hain uske liye karte hain, kuch cheezein isliye karte hain ki agle generation mein bhi usko leke, reference leke kuch seekhte hain. So, some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important."

Yash also disclosed that performing the intimate moments and sex scenes forced him to step beyond his comfort zone. He claimed that they were required since the sequences were crucial to the plot. "I also have come out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things. But that story demands, and it is an important aspect of the story, so of course she is, she will not be happy, but it doesn’t mean she is upset or anything because she trusts me."

"The most important thing is, she is also an actor; she understands it’s a job. And when I am performing there, it’s an actor who is doing it; it’s not her husband," the actor added. Kiara Advani and Yash are setting the screen ablaze with their 🔥 chemistry pic.twitter.com/KUgeo2Hw4U — z (@celebrush_tnt) July 14, 2026

ALSO READ - Yash On Intimate Scenes In Toxic Amid 'Vulgarity' Controversy: 'Maine Toh Kiss Bhi Nahi Kiya...' The actor also disclosed that youthful audiences were the target audience for Toxic. According to him, the movie is targeted at Gen Z and examines some of the issues and difficulties they encounter when interacting with older generations. About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups Yash plays a dual role as a mobster in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Yash and Mohandas co-wrote the film, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth are among the A-list female leads.

ALSO READ - Yash Breaks Silence On Toxic Being Shelved Rumours, Says 'I Don't Know From Where...' Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups will be Yash's big-screen comeback after a four-year hiatus following KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.