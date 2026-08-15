Yash has addressed the 'vulgarity' controversy surrounding Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, sharing his perspective on the film’s intimate scenes.
In a conversation with Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, as you may have noticed)."
He went on to explain, "Ek line hai, woh humko bhi pata hain. You have to shoot in an aesthetic way aur baad me jo vicerally lagta hain na, that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain (There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice)."
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Yash said, "Toxic is for Gen-Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors. Us generation ke baare mein aap log jo questions puchte ho usme kya galti hain, kyun aisa fixed rules hai, kyun aisa hi karna chahiye."
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"Whatever your thoughts are, it's the primary conversation of the film. (It is about the questions you ask about that generation - what is wrong with them, why there are fixed rules, why things have to be done a certain way)," he said.