Yash has addressed the 'vulgarity' controversy surrounding Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, sharing his perspective on the film’s intimate scenes.

In a conversation with Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, as you may have noticed)."

He went on to explain, "Ek line hai, woh humko bhi pata hain. You have to shoot in an aesthetic way aur baad me jo vicerally lagta hain na, that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain (There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice)."