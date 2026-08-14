Yash’s much-awaited pan-India action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is heading towards its theatrical release, and a major update about the movie has now surfaced. Following the recent trailer launch, curiosity around the Geetu Mohandas directorial has increased. Reports now claim that the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and will have a runtime of over three hours.

Yash's Toxic Receives ‘A’ Certificate According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Kannada version of Toxic was submitted to the censor board and has reportedly been cleared with an ‘A’ certificate. The approved cut is said to have a runtime of around 3 hours and 14 minutes.

If confirmed, Toxic will be one of the longer theatrical releases among recent Indian films. The certification also indicates that the movie is aimed at an adult audience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMAX India (@imaxindia) Toxic Reportedly Set Against Goa Backdrop Sources claim that Toxic is set against the backdrop of Goa. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the location or revealed detailed information about the plot. The trailer has nevertheless offered some clues about the central conflict. It suggests that the story revolves around a complicated relationship between a father and his son.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions What Does The Trailer Reveal? The trailer opens with a son apologising to his father. As the story progresses, the same character appears to turn against him, suggesting that their relationship could form the emotional core of the film. The reasons behind their conflict remain unclear. Audiences will have to wait for the theatrical release to discover what drives the characters and how their relationship develops. Yash Leads A Star-Studded Cast Yash plays the lead role of Raya in Toxic. Kiara Advani appears as Nadia, while Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca and Huma Qureshi portrays Elizabeth. The film also features Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. Geetu Mohandas has directed the movie, which is being positioned as a pan-India action film. ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Gets Praise For Nostalgia, Faces Criticism Over Writing Toxic Release Date Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26. With its recently released trailer, reported ‘A’ certification and lengthy runtime, the film has already generated considerable anticipation among Yash’s fans.