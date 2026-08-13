Toxic star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are among Sandalwood’s most-loved couples. The two started their journey together on the big screen and have been by each other’s side ever since. They are now parents to two children. As they mark 10 years of their engagement, here's a look at their age difference.

Yash And His Wife Radhika Pandit Age Gap Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups actor Yash is 40 years old. He was born on January 8, 1986. His wife, Radhika Pandit, meanwhile, was born on March 7, 1984, and is 42 years old.

The couple has an age gap of two years, with Radhika being older than Yash. (Image: Instagram/@iamradhikapandit) ALSO READ - Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit's Pics From Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Is All Things Love The story of Yash and Radhika started on the sets of the Kannada television series Nandagokula. They became friends over time after meeting while working on the serial. In the end, their professional partnership persisted on the big screen. Yash And Radhika Pandit Movies Did you know that Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit marked their big-screen debut in 2008 with Moggina Manasu? He had earlier played a supporting part in Jambada Hudugi, but it was Radhika's first main role.

They later starred together in Drama (2012) and Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014). Then in 2016, they reunited for their fourth film, Santhu Straight Forward. It was the same year they got married. For several years, Yash and Radhika kept their romance mostly under wraps despite their rising fame. On August 12, 2016, they were engaged in a small ceremony in Goa, and in December of the same year, they were married in Bengaluru. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayra, in 2018 and their son, Yatharv, in 2019.

ALSO READ - Toxic Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Blown Away But Question Yash's Nudity Yash has frequently talked about his wife Radhika's support. The actor credited his ladylove for helping him during the promotion of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups. "I want to thank my wife. It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with. This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks, and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me," he said at the press conference in Bengaluru. The eagerly anticipated movie Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups will open in theatres on August 26. The movie, which has been filmed in Kannada and English, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.