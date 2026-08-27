Don't Be Shy OTT Release: Prime Video, in collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming Original film, Don’t Be Shy. The project introduces a fresh lineup of young talent while taking viewers on a lively coming-of-age journey.

Set against a vibrant college backdrop, the film explores the beautiful chaos of friendship, early romance, and personal growth. Don't Be Shy Teaser Out View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Don't Be Shy features a promising ensemble of new actors who bring high energy and relatable charm to the screen. The teaser introduces: Aarushi Bajaj as the lead character, Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das

Piyush Khati as Mayank

Bianca Arora as Tara

Ansh Duggal as Dhruv The teaser offers a look at their playful onscreen chemistry, backed by catchy music, colourful visuals, and emotional plot twists.

Don't Be Shy Plot The plot revolves around 20-year-old Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, who believes she has her entire life carefully mapped out. However, her orderly world turns upside down when unexpected events begin to spiral out of her control. The film highlights the unpredictable highs and lows of young adulthood, capturing how first loves, heartbreaks, and changing dynamics shape a young person's life. ALSO READ: Toxic OTT Release: Who Bagged Streaming And Satellite Rights For Yash's Movie? Don't Be Shy Cast And Crew Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don't Be Shy is backed by prominent industry names. It is produced by sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions, with Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani of Chalkboard Entertainment serving as co-producers.

In addition to its central group of young leads, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast of veteran actors: Kunaal Roy Kapur

Anurag Basu

Neha Dhupia

Anju Alva Naik Don't Be Shy Release Date Don’t Be Shy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25, 2026. The Hindi-language movie will stream with English subtitles across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

FAQs When is Don't Be Shy releasing on OTT? Don’t Be Shy will stream globally on Prime Video from September 25, 2026. Who are the lead actors in Don't Be Shy? The film stars Aarushi Bajaj as Shy, Piyush Khati as Mayank, Bianca Arora as Tara, and Ansh Duggal as Dhruv. Who is producing Don't Be Shy? The film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions, co-produced alongside Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani.