November 26, 2008, remains one of the darkest days in India’s history. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks shook the entire nation, claiming innocent lives and leaving behind stories of courage, sacrifice and survival. Over the years, filmmakers have revisited the incident through films and web series, highlighting the bravery of NSG commandos, Mumbai Police officers, hotel staff, doctors and ordinary citizens who risked their lives to save others. On the 18th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, here are 10 films and web series based on or inspired by 26/11 that you can watch on OTT platforms. 10 Films And Web Series Based On The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks 1. The Attacks Of 26/11 Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Atul Kulkarni and Ganesh Yadav.

OTT platform: JioCinema Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, The Attacks Of 26/11 is one of the most direct cinematic accounts of the Mumbai terror attacks. Nana Patekar plays Rakesh Maria, the police officer who recounts the incident, while Sanjeev Jaiswal portrays terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

2. Hotel Mumbai Cast: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs and Suhail Nayyar.

OTT platform: ZEE5 Directed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai tells the story of the 26/11 attacks from the perspective of people trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. It is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai.

3. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj and Tina Desai.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video. Created by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical thriller series set during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The first season follows doctors, nurses and other hospital staff at the fictional Bombay General Hospital as they struggle to treat the large number of injured people arriving during the attacks.

4. Major Cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla.

OTT platform: Netflix. Major is a biographical action drama based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film follows Sandeep’s journey from childhood to his career in the Indian Army.

ALSO READ: 5 Mythology-Based Movies To Watch Online Before Ramayana Part 1: Kalki 2898 AD, Brahmastra Part 1 And More 5. State Of Siege: 26/11 Cast: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Tara Alisha Berry and Sid Makkar.

OTT platform: ZEE5 State Of Siege: 26/11 is an action thriller series that focuses on the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and their efforts to rescue people during the Mumbai terror attacks. The eight-episode series showcases the events surrounding Operation Black Tornado, including the challenges faced by security personnel while fighting terrorists at different locations in Mumbai.

6. Taj Mahal Cast: Stacy Martin, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Gina McKee and Alba Rohrwacher.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video Directed by Nicolas Saada, Taj Mahal is a French thriller inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film follows an 18-year-old French girl named Louise, who is staying at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when terrorists attack Mumbai.

7. One Less God Cast: Joseph Mahler Taylor, Sukhraj Deepak, Mihika Rao and Kabir Singh.

OTT platform: Plex One Less God is an Australian thriller inspired by the 26/11 attacks. The film follows a group of hotel guests who find themselves trapped when armed terrorists target the property.

ALSO READ: 7 Bold Indian Films To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Other OTT Platforms 8. Baandhon Cast: Bishnu Kharghoria, Bina Potongia and Jatin Bora.

OTT platform: YouTube Directed by Jahnu Barua, Baandhon is an Assamese film that explores the emotional impact of the 26/11 attacks on an elderly couple. The story follows a couple searching for their grandson, who goes missing during the Mumbai terror attacks. 9. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Cast: Kangana Ranaut and an ensemble cast.

OTT platform: ZEE5 Released in June 2026, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a survival thriller inspired by the bravery of healthcare workers during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film highlights the efforts of nurses and hospital staff at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.

10. Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video. Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam explores the legal battle that followed the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution during the trial of Ajmal Kasab. It highlights the challenges involved in securing justice for the victims and their families.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were not just an attack on a city but a tragedy that affected an entire nation. FAQs 1. Which is the best movie based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks? Hotel Mumbai, Major and The Attacks Of 26/11 are among the most notable films based on the Mumbai terror attacks. Each explores a different aspect of the tragedy.

2. Where can I watch Hotel Mumbai online in India? Hotel Mumbai is available on ZEE5 in India. 3. Is Mumbai Diaries 26/11 based on a true story? Yes. The series is inspired by the real-life experiences of healthcare workers and others during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. However, its characters and hospital storyline are fictionalised.