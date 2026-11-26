The Centre has asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed in India ahead of the possible release of the Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', which features popular actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, and Fawad Khan, among others.

The directive came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received several complaints and representations regarding the upcoming release of the Pakistan-based web series in India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June and maintain the position it conveyed at the time: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

The Ministry has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025, and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not available in India, according to sources.

In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no films or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The Ministry has now asked Netflix to stand by the commitment it gave then and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.