Netflix has announced Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, reuniting Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal for another heist thriller. The sequel will move the action from an aircraft to a cruise ship, with an invaluable crown becoming the target of a robbery. Sharad Kelkar will also reprise his role, while Shreya Chaudhary joins the cast.

However, the announcement brings back an interesting question from the 2023 film's ending: what happened to Ankit Sethi after Neha Grover exposed his deception? The original thriller ended with Sunny Kaushal's character calling Yami Gautam's Neha, hinting that he was not finished with her. Could the sequel finally explore their unfinished revenge?

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 Story: What Is The Sequel About? According to the official announcement, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 will shift its setting to a sprawling cruise ship, where an invaluable crown becomes the centrepiece of a dangerous game of deception.

Netflix unveiled the sequel's first poster on November 23. It features a jewelled golden crown submerged in the sea, with a cruise ship visible in the background. The accompanying announcement read, "Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!"

While the makers have confirmed the new heist setting and its prized object, they have not disclosed who plans to steal the crown, how the returning characters become involved or whether the story directly continues Ankit and Neha's personal conflict.

Directed by Ajay Singh, who also helmed the first instalment, the sequel is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 Cast, Director And Release Date Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal return as the central pair, while Sharad Kelkar reprises his role as RAW officer Parvez Shaikh. Shreya Chaudhary, best known for playing Tamanna in Bandish Bandits, is the new addition. Her character details have not been announced. Ajay Singh returns as director, with Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik producing the Maddock Films project.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 will premiere on December 17, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Movies Of Nayyi Navelli Actor Yami Gautam Why Did Yami Gautam's Neha Double-Cross Sunny Kaushal's Ankit In The First Film? The first film's central twist was that Ankit and Neha were never entirely honest with each other. Ankit Sethi, a diamond insurance businessman, was struggling with a debt of Rs 20 crore after diamonds insured by his company went missing. He met flight attendant Neha Grover, and their relationship eventually led to a pregnancy. After Neha suffered a miscarriage following an attack by goons connected to Ankit's financial troubles, the two decided to steal a consignment of diamonds being transported aboard a flight from Al-Barkat to Delhi. However, a staged hijacking disrupted the operation. The bigger revelation came later. Ankit had initially pursued Neha because he wanted her help with the robbery. Neha discovered his deception, including his involvement in the attack that had caused her miscarriage. (Image Credit: Instagram @Bollywood Bubble) She then secretly joined hands with Sudhanshu Roy (Indraneil Sengupta) to orchestrate a fake hijacking. Neha's team replaced the real diamonds with fakes and escaped with the actual consignment. RAW officer Parvez Shaikh (Sharad Kelkar) investigated the incident, but Neha managed to ensure that the truth remained hidden. When she visited Ankit in the hospital, she revealed the entire operation and told him that her revenge was complete. The film then ended with Ankit calling Neha, suggesting that he had recovered and was preparing to retaliate. ALSO READ: National Award-Winning Actress Yami Gautam Dhar Joins Hands With Leysha Basmati Rice As Brand Ambassador With a new heist at sea and Ankit and Neha's unresolved rivalry, the sequel has two storylines that could intersect. Will Ankit finally settle scores with Neha, or will their next robbery bring another unexpected betrayal? FAQs 1. What is the story of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2? The sequel moves the heist to a cruise ship, where an invaluable crown becomes the target of a robbery. Netflix has not revealed the complete storyline yet. 2. Are Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal returning in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2? Yes. Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar will reprise their roles. Shreya Chaudhary joins the cast. 3. When and where can I watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2? The film will premiere on December 17, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.