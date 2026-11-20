From The Remarried Empress to See You In My 19th Life, and more, there are Kdramas that read like a romantasy novel. They blend high-stakes magic, fated or second-chance romance, and larger-than-life tropes straight off the pages of a fantasy book.

The Remarried Empress is adapted from a hit web novel and webtoon. It follows Empress Navier as she turns a forced divorce and royal betrayal into a strategic second-chance marriage with a rival kingdom's prince amid magic and empire politics.

Here, we have curated a list of top 5 Kdramas that read like a romantasy novel:

Alchemy of Souls is set in the fictional land of Daeho, this two-part series follows an elite assassin whose soul swaps into a weak servant's body, forming a high-stakes bond with a nobleman who needs magic training.

The First Night with the Duke fatures a modern college student who wakes up inside her favorite romance novel as a minor noblewoman. She accidentally gets entangled with the story's obsessive male lead, upending the plot.

The First Night with the Duke

Genie, Make a Wish

In Genie, Make a Wish, a volatile genie awakened after a thousand years clashes with an emotionally detached woman over three wishes, mixing celestial magic with dark humour.

See You In My 19th Life

See You In My 19th Life is about a woman who remembers all her past lives over nearly a millennium sets out in her 19th life to reconnect with her childhood love.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these Kdramas from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

How many episodes are there in The Remarried Empress?

The Remarried Empress Season 1 has has 10 episodes.

When will the finale episode of The Remarried Empress release online?

The Remarried Empress finale episode will air online on November 25, 2026.

Is The Remarried Empress available to watch in India?

Despite rolling out internationally on Disney+ and Hulu starting in early November 2026, the 10-episode K-drama is not on JioHotstar (Disney+'s streaming platform in India).