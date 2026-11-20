Fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui have loved seeing him in characters that are difficult to read. Whether it is a serial killer, a morally compromised criminal or a police officer chasing a complicated case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui thriller movies are a must-watch.

From the disturbing psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 to the murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, the actor has been part of several films that rely on unsettling performances and unpredictable storytelling. If you are looking for Nawazuddin Siddiqui thriller movies to watch on OTT, here are seven titles worth adding to your watchlist.

Vicky Kaushal plays Raghav, a police officer investigating the murders. However, the film is not a straightforward chase between a criminal and a cop. Both men have deeply disturbing sides, making their psychological connection one of its most unsettling elements.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Raman Raghav 2.0 features Nawazuddin as Ramanna, a serial killer inspired by the notorious 1960s Mumbai serial killer Raman.

If you love thriller movies, these seven picks with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead are a must-watch.

Perfect if you loved: Dark psychological thrillers with morally complicated characters.

2. Raat Akeli Hain - Netflix

In Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin plays Inspector Jatil Yadav, a police officer investigating the murder of a wealthy landlord on his wedding night.

What initially appears to be a murder investigation becomes more complicated as Jatil encounters a family hiding secrets and relationships. Radhika Apte plays Radha, the dead man's young wife.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film works as a slow-burn murder mystery rather than a conventional action thriller.

Perfect if you loved: Murder mysteries involving suspicious families, hidden motives and unexpected revelations.

3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Netflix

Inspector Jatil Yadav returns in the 2025 sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. This time, Nawazuddin's character investigates the murders of members of the influential Bansal family.

The sequel shifts the investigation to a new family and a fresh web of greed, betrayal and secrets. Watching the first film before this one is recommended, particularly if you want to understand Jatil's personal journey.

Perfect if you loved: The original film's investigative format and layered family mysteries.

ALSO READ: 5 Manoj Bajpayee Psychological Thrillers To Watch On OTT If You Like Unpredictable Characters And Twisted Secrets

4. Badlapur - ZEE5

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Badlapur features Nawazuddin as Liak, a criminal whose actions set off a devastating chain of events for Raghu, played by Varun Dhawan.

After losing his wife and young son during a robbery, Raghu becomes consumed by revenge. However, the film gradually complicates the distinction between the man seeking justice and the criminal responsible for his suffering.

Perfect if you loved: Revenge dramas with morally grey characters and unexpected turns.

5. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within - Netflix

Nawazuddin has a supporting role in Reema Kagti's Talaash, but the film deserves a place on this list for its intriguing investigation and atmospheric storytelling.

Starring Aamir Khan as Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat, the psychological crime thriller follows an investigation into the mysterious death of a film star. Rani Mukerji plays his wife, while Kareena Kapoor Khan appears as Rosie, a woman who becomes connected to the case.