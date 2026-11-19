Manoj Bajpayee’s filmography has ranged from conventional heroes to unpredictable roles. He plays a man struggling to distinguish reality from his imagination, a police officer caught in a dangerous situation or a journalist chasing a story; the actor has delivered several psychological thriller movies. From Ram Gopal Varma’s cult suspense movie Kaun? to his latest Netflix release Gajab Raat, here are five Manoj Bajpayee movies on OTT worth adding to your watchlist.

5 Manoj Bajpayee Psychological Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT

All these suspense movies by Manoj Bajpayee offer a different kind of suspense that promises to keep you hooked till the end.

1. Gali Guleiyan (2018)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan explores Khuddoos, a reclusive man living in Old Delhi. He spends his time monitoring his neighbourhood through surveillance cameras installed inside homes and shops.

When he hears a young boy being physically abused, his attempts to intervene gradually blur the boundaries between reality, suspicion and his own troubled mind.

Perfect if you loved: Psychological dramas that explore loneliness, paranoia and the fragile relationship between perception and reality.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

2. Kaun?

OTT Platform: YouTube

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap, Kaun? stars Urmila Matondkar as a woman alone at home when news reports announce that a serial killer is on the loose.

In the same moment, an unexpected visitor arrives at her doorstep. Manoj Bajpayee plays Sameer, the stranger who adds a layer of uncertainty to the situation.

The entire movie unfolds inside one house, making the audience question the intentions of every character. There is very little room for distraction, and the suspense comes from the possibility that nothing is quite what it appears to be.

Perfect if you loved: Suspense thrillers, unpredictable characters and stories that keep changing your understanding of what is happening.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

3. Gajab Raat

OTT Platform: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee's latest thriller, Gajab Raat, brings him back into a morally complicated world of crime, corruption and difficult choices. Bajpayee plays a corrupt police officer whose plans for a profitable night take an unexpected turn when he encounters an injured woman.