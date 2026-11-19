Manoj Bajpayee’s filmography has ranged from conventional heroes to unpredictable roles. He plays a man struggling to distinguish reality from his imagination, a police officer caught in a dangerous situation or a journalist chasing a story; the actor has delivered several psychological thriller movies. From Ram Gopal Varma’s cult suspense movie Kaun? to his latest Netflix release Gajab Raat, here are five Manoj Bajpayee movies on OTT worth adding to your watchlist.
5 Manoj Bajpayee Psychological Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT
All these suspense movies by Manoj Bajpayee offer a different kind of suspense that promises to keep you hooked till the end.
1. Gali Guleiyan (2018)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan explores Khuddoos, a reclusive man living in Old Delhi. He spends his time monitoring his neighbourhood through surveillance cameras installed inside homes and shops.
When he hears a young boy being physically abused, his attempts to intervene gradually blur the boundaries between reality, suspicion and his own troubled mind.
Perfect if you loved: Psychological dramas that explore loneliness, paranoia and the fragile relationship between perception and reality.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
2. Kaun?
OTT Platform: YouTube
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap, Kaun? stars Urmila Matondkar as a woman alone at home when news reports announce that a serial killer is on the loose.
In the same moment, an unexpected visitor arrives at her doorstep. Manoj Bajpayee plays Sameer, the stranger who adds a layer of uncertainty to the situation.
The entire movie unfolds inside one house, making the audience question the intentions of every character. There is very little room for distraction, and the suspense comes from the possibility that nothing is quite what it appears to be.
Perfect if you loved: Suspense thrillers, unpredictable characters and stories that keep changing your understanding of what is happening.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
3. Gajab Raat
OTT Platform: Netflix
Manoj Bajpayee's latest thriller, Gajab Raat, brings him back into a morally complicated world of crime, corruption and difficult choices. Bajpayee plays a corrupt police officer whose plans for a profitable night take an unexpected turn when he encounters an injured woman.
What begins as an apparently isolated incident gradually draws him into a larger conspiracy, forcing him to reconsider his choices.
Perfect if you loved: Dark crime stories involving corrupt police officers, unpredictable investigations and moral dilemmas.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
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4. Despatch
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Directed by Kanu Behl, Despatch revolves around a crime journalist, Joy Bag, who is struggling to keep his career relevant. While investigating the murder of a drug lord, Joy finds himself caught in a much bigger web of crime and conspiracy.
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Joy's pursuit of an exclusive story gradually becomes entangled with his own choices, making the investigation as much about the journalist as the crime itself.
Perfect if you loved: Investigative thrillers, grey protagonists and stories set against the changing media landscape.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
5. Dial 100
OTT Platform: ZEE5
In Dial 100, Manoj Bajpayee is in the middle of a tense night at a police emergency control room.
He plays police officer Nikhil Sood, who receives a distress call from a woman named Seema Pallav, played by Neena Gupta. What initially appears to be a suicide-prevention call soon develops into a dangerous situation involving his family.
The film relies on the tension between the caller and the police officer, with information about their past gradually changing the stakes of the situation.
Perfect if you loved: Tense, time-bound thrillers, family secrets and unexpected revelations.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
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These psychological thriller films showcase different shades of Manoj Bajpayee's performances. If you had to pick one for a suspense-filled movie night, which one would you choose?
FAQs
1. Which is Manoj Bajpayee's best psychological thriller?
Gali Guleiyan and Kaun? are among his most compelling psychological thrillers.
2. Where can I watch Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan?
Gali Guleiyan is available on Amazon Prime Video.
3. Is Gajab Raat available on OTT?
Yes, Gajab Raat premiered on Netflix on October 23, 2026.
4. Where can I watch Manoj Bajpayee's Despatch and Dial 100?
Both films are available to stream on ZEE5.