In 2008, Ghajini made Bollywood box office history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. While Aamir Khan grabbed headlines for his transformation, actress Asin Thottumkal also became a household name for playing Kalpana in the film. She went on to deliver several successful films alongside Bollywood's biggest stars, including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

However, at the peak of her career, Asin decided to leave the film industry after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. asin in ghajini (2008) https://t.co/0LtlIXIPz6 — ً (@theIunchbox) July 17, 2021 So, who is Asin, and why did she give up acting despite her successful career? Who Is Asin? The Actress Who Made History With Ghajini Asin Thottumkal is a former Indian actress who worked predominantly in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Born on October 26, 1985, in Kochi, Kerala, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka in 2001.

She gradually established herself in South Indian cinema before making her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in 2008. Interestingly, she had already played Kalpana in the original 2005 Tamil version of the film. Her performance alongside Aamir Khan received appreciation, and Ghajini went on to become the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Asin's Successful Bollywood Career After Ghajini Following the success of Ghajini, Asin became one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. She shared the screen with Salman Khan in London Dreams (2009) and later appeared in the blockbuster comedy Ready (2011).

She also worked with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 2 (2012) and Khiladi 786 (2012). Another successful project was Bol Bachchan (2012), starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. Despite delivering several commercial successes, Asin gradually reduced her film appearances before stepping away from acting completely. ALSO READ: Ramayana Beats The Odyssey To Enter IMDb’s Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide | Check Full List Asin's Marriage To Micromax Founder Rahul Sharma Asin met Rahul Sharma through actor Akshay Kumar, who reportedly introduced the two. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship. The couple got engaged in 2016 and married on January 19, 2016, in a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu wedding. After her marriage, Asin announced her retirement from acting. She later welcomed her daughter, Arin, in October 2017. Why Did Asin Quit Acting After Marriage? Unlike several actresses who continued working after marriage, Asin chose to focus on her personal life. She stepped away from films and maintained a relatively private lifestyle. In January 2016, she addressed her retirement through social media, making it clear that she was leaving acting. Since then, she has largely stayed away from Bollywood events and film-related activities. Although occasional rumours about her personal life have surfaced, Asin has continued to maintain her privacy. Where Is Asin Now? Asin currently lives with her husband Rahul Sharma and daughter in India. She occasionally shares family moments and personal updates on social media but has not announced a return to films. Her journey remains unusual in Bollywood, especially considering that she left the industry after achieving considerable commercial success. From delivering the first Rs 100 crore Hindi film to choosing a life away from cinema, Asin continues to be remembered by fans of 2000s Bollywood.

FAQs 1. Who is Asin's husband? Asin is married to Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Indian electronics company Micromax. 2. Which film made Asin famous in Bollywood? Ghajini (2008), starring Aamir Khan, established Asin as a popular Bollywood actress. 3. Why did Asin quit acting? Asin chose to retire from acting after her marriage to Rahul Sharma in 2016 and focus on her personal and family life. 4. Who introduced Asin to Rahul Sharma? Actor Akshay Kumar reportedly introduced Asin and Rahul Sharma. 5. Does Asin have children? Yes. Asin and Rahul Sharma have a daughter named Arin, born in October 2017.

