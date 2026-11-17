Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana Rise of a Legend is creating buzz among movie fans worldwide. The film has secured the third position on IMDb's list of the 10 Most Popular Movies Worldwide for the week of November 17, 2026. Interestingly, it has also moved ahead of several international titles, including The Odyssey.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most anticipated Indian films. Its growing popularity on IMDb highlights the interest surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Rama.
Here's where the film stands and what else features in this week's list.
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Enters IMDb's Top 3 Most Popular Movies
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has secured the No. 3 position on IMDb's weekly list of the most popular movies worldwide, dated November 17, 2026.
The film's position puts it among the three most popular titles on the platform this week. It is also ahead of several international releases, making its ranking particularly interesting for Indian cinema fans.
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The growing attention around the film can be linked to its ambitious scale, mythological subject and popular cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi is set to portray Goddess Sita. The project has also attracted attention for its visual scale and presentation of the Indian epic.
Ramayana Beats The Odyssey And Other International Titles
One of the biggest talking points about this week's ranking is that Ramayana has moved ahead of The Odyssey.
The latter is an internationally anticipated film based on Homer's ancient Greek epic. However, IMDb's weekly popularity chart places the Indian mythological film higher.
ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Creates History, Beats Dhurandhar 2 To Cross ₹300 Crore In South India
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Movies Worldwide: November 17, 2026
The complete list of all 10 films are:
IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Movies This Week
You Can See Everything
Ebenezer
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
The Odyssey
The End of Oak Street
Heartland
Heart of the Beast
Wild Horse Nine
Godzilla Minus Zero
Resident Evil
FAQs
1. What is Ramayana's position on IMDb's Most Popular Movies list?
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is ranked third on IMDb's worldwide popularity chart dated November 17, 2026.
2. Who plays Lord Rama in Ramayana?
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic.
3. Has Ramayana beaten The Odyssey on IMDb?
Yes. According to the November 17 ranking provided, Ramayana is placed above The Odyssey.
4. Does IMDb's popularity ranking represent box office collections?
No. IMDb's popularity chart reflects audience interest and activity on the platform, not box office earnings.
5. Who plays Goddess Sita in Ramayana?
Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita in the film.