Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana Rise of a Legend is creating buzz among movie fans worldwide. The film has secured the third position on IMDb's list of the 10 Most Popular Movies Worldwide for the week of November 17, 2026. Interestingly, it has also moved ahead of several international titles, including The Odyssey.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most anticipated Indian films. Its growing popularity on IMDb highlights the interest surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Rama.

Here's where the film stands and what else features in this week's list.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Enters IMDb's Top 3 Most Popular Movies

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has secured the No. 3 position on IMDb's weekly list of the most popular movies worldwide, dated November 17, 2026.

The film's position puts it among the three most popular titles on the platform this week. It is also ahead of several international releases, making its ranking particularly interesting for Indian cinema fans.

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The growing attention around the film can be linked to its ambitious scale, mythological subject and popular cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi is set to portray Goddess Sita. The project has also attracted attention for its visual scale and presentation of the Indian epic.