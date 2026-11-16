Director Nitesh Tiwari has defended the way Sai Pallavi's Sita is shown as a warrior in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Sita is seen wielding weapons and taking part in action sequences, a choice that has drawn criticism as well as support from viewers.

Ramayana Director Defends Sai Pallavi's Warrior Sita The filmmaker said his version comes from lesser-known tellings of the epic in an interview with The Federal. In these, Sita is not only a woman who bears hardship. She also steps in as a fighter.

He explained he drew on the Sanskrit Adbhuta Ramayana and the 15th-century Odia Bilanka Ramayana. By his account, both present a Sita quite unlike the one most audiences grew up with. "These tellings offer a rather different image of Sita: not merely a figure of endurance but an active warrior and an embodiment of cosmic Shakti."

Tiwari went on to describe how, in these texts, Sita takes a fierce form and fights a demon when Rama is unable to. "In these versions, she assumes the fierce form of Mahakali and slays Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed demon king, when Rama is incapacitated." He also said her warrior image should not be read only through the lens of modern feminism. In his view, such portrayals already exist in India's many retellings of the epic, so the interpretation is neither new nor out of place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (MHFC) (@saipallavi_mhfc) ALSO READ - Why Are Sai Pallavi's Combat Scenes As Sita Dividing Audiences? More About Ramayana Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the epic.

ALSO READ - Ramayana 2: With 60% Shoot Complete, Why Is Ranbir Kapoor's Sequel A Bigger VFX Challenge Than Part 1? The first part opened in theatres on November 5. Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman in a post-credits scene that hints at his return in the sequel, due in 2028. In India, the film has collected over Rs 750 crore net in just 11 days. Its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,300 crore and is now closing in on the Rs 1,400 crore mark. FAQ 1. How much has Ramayana earned at the box office in India so far? Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore on Sunday, November 15, its eleventh day, which took its India collection past Rs 750 crore. On the worldwide front, the mythological epic earned over Rs 1,300 crore. 2. Which scene featuring Sita has been criticised, and by whom? The portrayal of Sita as a warrior has drawn criticism, including from actor Mukesh Khanna. Accusing the makers of altering the revered text, he said, "Stop putting your own narrative into Valmiki's Ramayana. You should be ashamed." 3. Why did Nitesh Tiwari show Sita as a warrior? He says the idea comes from older retellings such as the Adbhuta Ramayana and the Bilanka Ramayana. In these, Sita fights a demon when Rama cannot. 4. What is the budget of Ramayana? The film is reported to have been made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore per part. It is a two-part adaptation, and the second part is scheduled for release in 2028.