Kunal Kapoor , who plays Indra in Ramayana, has picked up a new set of admirers. Viewers across Southeast Asian countries have been writing poems and making artwork inspired by his character. The actor has now said that the response has left him overwhelmed.

On Sunday, Kunal posted posters of his Indra look from Ramayana on X (formerly Twitter). He opened the post by listing the many names by which Lord Indra is known in different cultures.

Kunal Kapoor 'Overwhelmed' By Lord Indra's Popularity

He went on to say that the appreciation for the character had reached him from India, Thailand, Southeast Asia and several other parts of the world.

"Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common."

"I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from," he added.

Kunal also made sure to mention the artists who have been drawing illustrations and fan art of him as Lord Indra. "And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot."