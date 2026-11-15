Kunal Kapoor, who plays Indra in Ramayana, has picked up a new set of admirers. Viewers across Southeast Asian countries have been writing poems and making artwork inspired by his character. The actor has now said that the response has left him overwhelmed.
On Sunday, Kunal posted posters of his Indra look from Ramayana on X (formerly Twitter). He opened the post by listing the many names by which Lord Indra is known in different cultures.
Kunal Kapoor 'Overwhelmed' By Lord Indra's Popularity
He went on to say that the appreciation for the character had reached him from India, Thailand, Southeast Asia and several other parts of the world.
"Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common."
"I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from," he added.
Kunal also made sure to mention the artists who have been drawing illustrations and fan art of him as Lord Indra. "And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot."
Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common. I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere. And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot. 🙏— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 15, 2026
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Why Is Internet Obsessing Over Kunal Kapoor?
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash is Ravana. Kunal’s part, as the king of the devas, is shorter but carries weight in the story.
His royal look and screen presence appear to have struck a chord with Thai viewers.
One of the many called him the 'Indra of Thai people's dreams', while another joked that the actor must have been cast directly from heaven, several heaped praises on his 'powerful performance
Several fans have also been inviting Kunal to visit Thailand.
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Ramayana has been made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is being called the most ambitious film in Indian cinema history. The makers promoted it across the world, and on October 27 they held a special screening in Los Angeles.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others in its cast.
FAQ
1. What role does Kunal Kapoor play in Ramayana?
Kunal Kapoor plays Devraj Indra, the king of the devas, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Although it is a brief cameo, his royal look and screen presence have earned him massive praise from fans in Thailand and across Southeast Asia.
2. How much has Ramayana Part 1 earned at the box office so far?
Released in theatres on November 5, 2026, Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 1,228 crore worldwide in its first 10 days at the box office.
3. When will Ramayana Part 2 release, and is Part 1 available on OTT?
Ramayana Part 1 is currently playing exclusively on the big screens. But if the reports are to believed, it will began streaming on JioHotstar post theatrical run.