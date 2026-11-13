Ramayana enters its second week with record-breaking success, crossing ₹50 crore in Kannada-dubbed domestic collections and ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just eight days. Ramayana becomes first Bollywood movie to earn ₹50 crore in Kannada Ramayana has scripted box-office history by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 50 crore from its Kannada version alone—collecting Rs 48.95 crore in eight days and adding an estimated Rs 2.16 crore on Day 9—largely fueled by Yash’s massive star power as Ravana in Karnataka.

ALSO READ: How Adipurush Unintentionally Set Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Up For Success? The epic also shattered records as the first Hindi movie to breach the Rs 100 crore mark across its combined South Indian dubbed versions (Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam). How much has Ramayana collected on Friday? Official final worldwide figures for Day 9 of Ramayana are still being compiled as overseas and late-night domestic shows wrap up. ALSO READ: 'As If They Are Actual Avatars’: Varun Grover Slams Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Actors For Judging Nitesh Tiwari’s Adaptation However, early trade estimates indicate that the film has earned over ₹40 crore worldwide today (with India gross accounting for roughly ₹39.32 crore—bringing its 9-day India gross to ₹714.37 crore). About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 (also released internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) is a 2026 Indian epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The first installment of a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, covering Prince Rama's life from childhood through his 14-year exile.

FAQs What technology was used in the making of Ramayana? The production reportedly utilised advanced tools like Brahma AI for multilingual localisation and heavy visual effects across multiple global filming locations. On which platform will Ramayana Part 1 arrive online? Ramayana Part 1 will stream online on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Is there a post-credit scene in Ramayana Part 1? Yes. The post-credit scene features Sunny Deol making his first appearance as Lord Hanuman, with the Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background voiced by Diljit Dosanjh.