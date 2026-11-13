Adipurush released in theatres in 2023 and it received a lot of backlash for several reasons- VFX, dialogues, misrepresentation of the characters and more. The movie unintentionally helped Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 to work on the parts which were ignored by Adipurush makers.

The film has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide (reaching over ₹1,033.55 crore to ₹1,043.83 crore within its first week and a half).

Ramayana Part 1 performed exceptionally well at the box office, having crossed major global milestones shortly after its release.

About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 (also released internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) is a 2026 Indian epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The first installment of a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, covering Prince Rama's life from childhood through his 14-year exile.

FAQs

How is Sita portrayed differently in Ramayana Part 1?

Sita is introduced as a knowledgeable, combat-trained and sword-wielding figure who defends herself when necessary, moving away from entirely passive portrayals.

What technology was used in the making of Ramayana?

The production reportedly utilised advanced tools like Brahma AI for multilingual localisation and heavy visual effects across multiple global filming locations.

Where can I watch Adipurush online?

The Hindi version of Adipurush is available to watch on Netflix, while the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions are available on Prime Video.