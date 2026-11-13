Jayanta Mukherjee, producer and husband of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away in Mumbai on November 12, leaving the film industry in mourning. His demise marks another heartbreaking personal loss for Chatterjee, whose elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away in 2019 following prolonged health complications. Who was Jayanta Mukherjee? Jayanta Mukherjee (also known as Jayant Mukherjee or by his nickname Babu) was an Indian film producer and composer, best known as the son of legendary singer and music composer Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee.

ALSO READ: 5 Acclaimed Kdramas That Drew Inspiration From Real-Life Events: Taxi Driver, Signal And More He married actress Moushumi Chatterjee in 1972 when she was a teenager, and the couple shared a marriage of over five decades. When Moushumi Chatterjee recalled daughter Payal's death In an earlier interview with Lehren Retro, the actress had candidly recalled the painful period when Payal was in a coma, sharing how her family struggled to watch her suffer before eventually coming to terms with the tragedy.

ALSO READ: 'As If They Are Actual Avatars’: Varun Grover Slams Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Actors For Judging Nitesh Tiwari’s Adaptation Moushumi recalled that Payal remained in a coma for nearly two-and-a-half years after 2017, briefly regaining consciousness once. She noted that the family had to go through police and legal procedures just to meet her, adding that she prefers not to revisit the painful chapter after watching her daughter suffer for so long. Moushumi credited her family's unity for helping her cope with Payal's loss, adding that her mother passed away around the same time without ever knowing why Payal couldn't visit her. She said, "Only togetherness. It means my brother, sister and family. She further revealed that her mother also died during that time. She added, "My mother also died at that time; she could not; she did not know why Payal was not coming to see her. I could not tell her that Payal is in a coma and in the hospital."

Moushumi shared that although Payal strongly wished to live toward the end, watching her suffer became unbearable, prompting her to pray for her daughter’s pain to end. She added that the family keeps Payal’s memory alive by celebrating her birth anniversary every year.

FAQs At what age did Moushumi Chatterjee get married? She got married at age 15 (while she was in the 10th standard) to Jayanta Mukherjee, son of the legendary singer and music composer Hemant Kumar. The couple had two daughters, Payal and Megha. What is Moushumi Chatterjee's political affiliation? She entered politics and initially contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 as a member of the Indian National Congress. She later switched parties and joined the BJP in 2019. What was Moushumi Chatterjee's acting debut? She made her acting debut at a young age in the Bengali film Balika Badhu (1967) directed by Tarun Majumdar, before transitioning into Hindi cinema.