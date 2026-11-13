Veteran Indian actor Sharad Kapoor, best known for playing Prakash Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce rival in the 2000 hit film Josh, has become a major talking point on social media. Recently, an emotional video went viral showing the 50-year-old actor temporarily parting with his four pet dogs.

Contrary to online speculation, the pets were relocated to an animal welfare centre due to Kapoor’s ongoing physical health challenges, the presence of a newborn baby at home, and the lack of a full-time caretaker. Who Is Sharad Kapoor? Born on February 13, 1976 in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sharad Kapoor moved to Mumbai in 1993 to pursue acting. After starting as an assistant director on Lakshmanrekha and appearing in the television serial Swabhimaan, he made his film debut in the mid-1990s with titles like Mera Pyara Bharat and Dastak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kapoor (@the_sharadkapoor) His biggest breakthrough arrived in Mansoor Khan’s Josh (2000), where his memorable performance as rival gang leader Prakash alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role. Sharad Kapoor later featured in notable films such as LOC: Kargil,Lakshya,Jai Ho, and several Bengali projects, alongside running restaurant businesses in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Ask Gauri To Wear A 'Burqa' And Change Her Name At Their 1991 Wedding? Why Were Sharad Kapoor's Four Dogs Shifted From His Home? The viral clip was shared by Hema Choudhary, founder of the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a longtime friend of the actor. She explained that Sharad is currently dealing with physical difficulties and requires medical attention.

With his wife and newborn child also at home and no caretakers available, managing four dogs became overwhelming for the family. ALSO READ: Is Om Shanti Om 2 Happening? Mayur Puri Says Sequel Could Be A Rs 300 Crore Film With support from non-profit organisation YODA Mumbai, the animals were moved to a welfare centre. Addressing viewers tearfully, Sharad clarified there was no animal cruelty involved and expressed hope of reuniting with them soon. “Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them," he said.

The 50-year-old emphasised, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them." FAQs 1. Who is Sharad Kapoor? Sharad Kapoor is a 50-year-old Indian actor known for his work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, most notably playing Shah Rukh Khan’s rival Prakash Sharma in the 2000 film Josh. 2. Why were Sharad Kapoor’s four dogs moved to an animal welfare centre? His dogs were temporarily shifted to YODA Mumbai’s welfare centre because Sharad is facing physical health issues, has a newborn baby at home, and currently lacks a caretaker to manage four pets.

3. Is the relocation of Sharad Kapoor’s dogs permanent? No, the move is temporary. Sharad Kapoor stated that he plans to bring his dogs back home once his health and living situation improve and he shifts into a new bungalow.