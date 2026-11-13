Akshay Kumar has built a reputation for being carefree and pulling pranks on movie sets. During the making of Sajid Khan's 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy, the actor reportedly took one of his jokes a little too far when he tried to set writer Milap Zaveri's pants on fire.

On the 15th anniversary of Heyy Babyy, Milap Zaveri recalled the situation with Bollywood Hungama. In the interview, he revealed that Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan were equally responsible, like Akshay Kumar, for pulling pranks during outdoor shoots.

Akshay Kumar Tried To Set Milap Zaveri's Pants On Fire While Shooting For Heyy Babyy In Australia

Milap Zaveri recalled how the three lead actors of Heyy Babyy were targeting him with their pranks.

He said, "Akshay, Fardeen, and Riteish all used to pull pranks on me. Once, in Australia, Akshay sir tried to set my pants on fire! It was madness."

Zaveri did not elaborate on how Akshay attempted the prank or whether any fire was actually involved.

The writer also recalled another prank involving Vidya Balan. On one occasion, Zaveri, Riteish, Sajid Khan and Akshay secretly obtained the actress's room keys and hid inside while she was away.

When Vidya Balan returned, the group jumped out of their hiding places. Recalling her reaction, Zaveri said, "She had the fright of her life."

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Akshay Kumar Had Also Improvised During Heyy Babyy's Famous Baby Scene

Milap Zaveri also shared behind-the-scenes details about the comedy in the same interview.

One of the film's memorable sequences involved a baby's dirty diaper accidentally landing on Akshay's face. Zaveri revealed that the actor improvised during the scene, adding the dialogue “Matar Paneer” to suggest what the baby had eaten.

He also clarified that the yellow substance seen on Akshay's face was not actual excrement. According to Zaveri, the art department had prepared a mixture of food items for the shot.

ALSO READ: Can You Believe What Anil Kapoor Used To Call Daughter Sonam Kapoor During Her Childhood?

About Heyy Babyy

Released on August 24, 2007, Heyy Babyy marked Sajid Khan's directorial debut. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Vidya Balan.

The story followed three bachelors whose lives changed after an infant was left outside their doorstep. The film also featured Boman Irani and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Took A Year To Say Yes To Rashmika Mandanna, But Saif And Sidharth Showed How To Make A Proposal Memorable

FAQs

1. Did Akshay Kumar actually set Milap Zaveri's pants on fire?

Milap Zaveri recalled that Akshay tried to set his pants on fire during the Australia schedule. He did not confirm that the clothes actually caught fire.

2. Who was the director of Heyy Babyy?

Sajid Khan directed the 2007 comedy, which marked his directorial debut.

3. When was Heyy Babyy released?

Heyy Babyy was released in theatres on August 24, 2007.

4. Where can I watch Heyy Babyy online?

Heyy Babyy is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India. It is also available for free with ads on platforms including MX Player and ShemarooMe.