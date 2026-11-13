Sonam Kapoor has always been very enthusiastic while talking about her family. Out of all the episodes she shared, her revelation about what her father, Anil Kapoor, used to call her in childhood is amusing. The actress disclosed that Anil Kapoor used to call her ‘Giraffe’ because of her long neck.

During the launch of her fashion label, Rheson, in May 2017, Sonam Kapoor was asked about her childhood nickname. Recalling what her father used to call her, she told the media, "My father used to call me a giraffe because I had a really long neck."

Sonam Kapoor’s nickname caught attention because it was not a cute or affectionate name that parents choose for their children. It was rather unconventional but funny at the same time.

Later in the interview, Sonam said that her family and friends have a different name for her. "Now, my family and friends call me Senior, as in Senior Kapoor," she added.

(Image Credit: Instagram @Sonam Kapoor)

Rhea Kapoor Also Revealed Her Childhood Nickname

In the same launch of Rheson, Rhea Kapoor also recalled what their uncle, Boney Kapoor, used to call her when she was small.

Rhea said, "Boney chachu (Uncle) used to call me chipkali (lizard) as I used to be so skinny. I never used to eat. But by 13 or 14, I only saw food."

ALSO READ: Who Is Geeta Tandon? Why Anil Kapoor And Farah Khan Apologised To The Bollywood Stunt Director?

Sonam And Rhea Kapoor Also Have A Funny Way Of Addressing Their Parents

In a July 2014 interview with The Times of India, Rhea revealed that she and Sonam would call their father 'AKS', pronounced 'Aches', and their mother 'SONES'.