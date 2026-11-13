Sonam Kapoor has always been very enthusiastic while talking about her family. Out of all the episodes she shared, her revelation about what her father, Anil Kapoor, used to call her in childhood is amusing. The actress disclosed that Anil Kapoor used to call her ‘Giraffe’ because of her long neck.
Why Did Anil Kapoor Call Sonam Kapoor 'Giraffe'?
During the launch of her fashion label, Rheson, in May 2017, Sonam Kapoor was asked about her childhood nickname. Recalling what her father used to call her, she told the media, "My father used to call me a giraffe because I had a really long neck."
Sonam Kapoor’s nickname caught attention because it was not a cute or affectionate name that parents choose for their children. It was rather unconventional but funny at the same time.
Later in the interview, Sonam said that her family and friends have a different name for her. "Now, my family and friends call me Senior, as in Senior Kapoor," she added.
(Image Credit: Instagram @Sonam Kapoor)
Rhea Kapoor Also Revealed Her Childhood Nickname
In the same launch of Rheson, Rhea Kapoor also recalled what their uncle, Boney Kapoor, used to call her when she was small.
Rhea said, "Boney chachu (Uncle) used to call me chipkali (lizard) as I used to be so skinny. I never used to eat. But by 13 or 14, I only saw food."
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Sonam And Rhea Kapoor Also Have A Funny Way Of Addressing Their Parents
In a July 2014 interview with The Times of India, Rhea revealed that she and Sonam would call their father 'AKS', pronounced 'Aches', and their mother 'SONES'.
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Rhea explained that their parents shared a friendly equation with their children. Confirming the unusual names, she said, "Both our parents are like friends to us, and this reflects our modern upbringing."
She even joked that if they went to their father calling him 'dad, dad', he would simply walk away.
Sonam's childhood nicknames reveal the playful side of the Kapoor household. What do you think are other unusual nicknames that never left the Kapoor’s house?
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FAQs
1. What was Anil Kapoor's nickname for Sonam Kapoor?
He called her 'Giraffe' because she had a long neck as a child.
2. Why was Sonam Kapoor called a giraffe?
Sonam revealed that her father gave her the nickname because of her long neck.
3. What did Boney Kapoor call Rhea Kapoor?
He called her 'Chipkali' because she was very skinny as a child.