Abhishek Banerjee is reuniting with Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma for the upcoming Netflix series Pushpak Vimaan. Abhishek Banerjee takes a different role in this thriller series as co-creator and co-writer. He also plays a lead role alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Barun Sobti.

Pushpak Vimaan: What Is The Netflix Series About? Netflix has announced Pushpak Vimaan as a crime caper in which humour emerges from a group of characters and circumstances that become unpredictable. Unlike a conventional crime thriller that revolves around solving a mystery or crime, the show has its characters in comic situations. Sudip Sharma said in a statement, "With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in."

Other than that, neither the makers nor the actors have disclosed the specific storyline, character names or the crime that drives the narrative. Abhishek Banerjee Moves Beyond Acting To Co-Write Pushpak Vimaan With Sudip Sharma Abhishek Banerjee is popularly known for his performances in Stree, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok. But in Pushpak Vimaan, the actor has co-created and co-written the series with Sudip Sharma.

Jaideep Ahlawat And Barun Sobti Reunite With Sudip Sharma Pushpak Vimaan also bring back Jaideep Ahlawat and Barun Sobti in lead roles. The combination is particularly interesting because all three actors have previously been associated with crime dramas. Pushpak Vimaan will place them in a comedy-led crime narrative instead. The makers have not yet revealed what characters the actors will play. Pushpak Vimaan Release Date, Cast And OTT Platform Pushpak Vimaan will stream on Netflix. The series is directed by Sudip Sharma. Abhishek Banerjee has co-created and co-directed the movie. il. Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, "With Pushpak Vimaan, we're happy to champion Sudip's creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, co-created, and directed, and it's an unputdownable caper." Netflix has not announced the release date, episode count or trailer launch details yet. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh's No Photo Rule To Salman Khan's Sofa: What Happens Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party? Pushpak Vimaan: Key Details Detail Information Title Pushpak Vimaan Genre Crime caper / Comedy Cast Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Barun Sobti Creator Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee Writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee Director Sudip Sharma Producer Saurabh Malhotra Production house Film Squad Productions LLP OTT platform Netflix Release date Yet to be announced ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Took A Year To Say Yes To Rashmika Mandanna, But Saif And Sidharth Showed How To Make A Proposal Memorable FAQs 1. Is Abhishek Banerjee a writer of Pushpak Vimaan?

Yes. He has co-created and co-written the series with Sudip Sharma. 2. Who stars in Pushpak Vimaan? Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti headline the series. 3. Where can I watch Pushpak Vimaan? The series will stream on Netflix. 4. When will Pushpak Vimaan release? Netflix has not announced its release date yet.

