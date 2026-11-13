Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Reception: Social media is buzzing as acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Greece.

While viral posts are circulating a star-studded guest list featuring Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, and Shah Rukh Khan, neither family has issued an official confirmation yet. Here's what we know about their wedding reception guest list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Anirudh-Kavya Maran Reception

Anirudh belongs to South Indian cinema royalty, being the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth. Consequently, Rajinikanth and his family top the reported guest list. Following Anirudh's pan-Indian success with Jawan and Devara, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, alongside South Indian stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and NTR Jr., are prominent names within his close professional circle.

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