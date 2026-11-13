Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Reception: Social media is buzzing as acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Greece.
While viral posts are circulating a star-studded guest list featuring Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, and Shah Rukh Khan, neither family has issued an official confirmation yet. Here's what we know about their wedding reception guest list.
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Anirudh-Kavya Maran Reception
Anirudh belongs to South Indian cinema royalty, being the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth. Consequently, Rajinikanth and his family top the reported guest list. Following Anirudh's pan-Indian success with Jawan and Devara, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, alongside South Indian stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and NTR Jr., are prominent names within his close professional circle.
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Kavya Maran hails from one of India’s most influential media and political families. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, heads the Sun Group, and the family shares deep political roots with Tamil Nadu’s ruling party. Unsurprisingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior DMK leaders are among the political dignitaries reportedly invited to the celebrations.
ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: What Is Their Age Difference?
As the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran shares close ties with international cricketers and BCCI officials. Prominent cricket personalities, including SRH captain Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and senior IPL franchise owners, form a vital part of her professional network.
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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in an intimate wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. Anirudh later took to social platforms to share pictures from his special day.
FAQs
Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran officially getting married?
Yes, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in an intimate wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026.
Where did the wedding taking place?
Viral media reports claim the couple had a private ceremony in Greece.
Which celebrities are reportedly on the Anirudh-Kavya wedding guest list?
Reports suggest prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Shah Rukh Khan, and leading cricket personalities are among those invited.