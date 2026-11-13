When you are one of India's biggest music composers, public curiosity naturally follows your personal life. Following his high-profile destination wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in Greece on November 11, 2026, interest in Anirudh Ravichander’s past has surged once again.

Over the years, the hitmaker behind Jailer 2 and Jawan has been linked to several prominent co-stars and singers. Here is a look at his relationship timeline and what the stars actually said. Anirudh Ravichander’s Past Girlfriends Before topping music charts with Why This Kolaveri Di, Anirudh in an old interview, shared a light-hearted memory about his very first proposal. “I proposed to a girl when I was in school. But the affair ended just after three hours,” he said.

Shruti Haasan After debuting with Shruti Haasan in the 2012 film 3, their public appearances led to speculation, though both maintained they shared a close friendship and professional bond. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) Keerthy Suresh Similarly, between 2021 and 2023, fans speculated that Anirudh and Keerthy Suresh were dating or planning to marry. However, Keerthy clarified that they were simply close friends; she later married her long-term partner, businessman Antony Thattil, in 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) Jonita Gandhi Between 2022 and 2023, playback singer Jonita Gandhi was also linked to Anirudh due to their electric on-stage performances and chart-topping collaborations like Arabic Kuthu and Chellamma. Both artists consistently dismissed the chatter, maintaining that they are close friends and musical collaborators. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONITA (@jonitamusic) Currently Anirudh and Kavya Maran are gearing up for their grand wedding reception on November 21, 2026 at Chennai. FAQs Who is Anirudh Ravichander married to? Anirudh Ravichander married Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in a private ceremony in Greece on 11 November 2026, ahead of their Chennai reception on 21 November 2026.

Did Anirudh Ravichander and Keerthy Suresh ever date? No. Although their frequent public appearances sparked dating rumours between 2021 and 2023, Keerthy Suresh clarified they were just close friends. Were Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah in a relationship? Yes, the two were romantically linked in 2012 after private photos surfaced online, though they later parted ways.