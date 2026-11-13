- Anirudh married to businesswoman Kavya Maran in Greece on 11 November 2026, with a grand Chennai reception set for 21 November 2026.
- According to reports he dated actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah around 2012 before parting ways.
- He was also linked up with Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh, and Jonita Gandhi.
When you are one of India's biggest music composers, public curiosity naturally follows your personal life. Following his high-profile destination wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in Greece on November 11, 2026, interest in Anirudh Ravichander’s past has surged once again.
Over the years, the hitmaker behind Jailer 2 and Jawan has been linked to several prominent co-stars and singers. Here is a look at his relationship timeline and what the stars actually said.
Anirudh Ravichander’s Past Girlfriends
Before topping music charts with Why This Kolaveri Di, Anirudh in an old interview, shared a light-hearted memory about his very first proposal. “I proposed to a girl when I was in school. But the affair ended just after three hours,” he said.
ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Reception: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, MK Stalin Among Expected Celebrity Guests?
Andrea Jeremiah
Anirudh’s most talked-about past romance involved actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah in 2012. After private photographs of the pair surfaced online, the 22-year-old composer and 27-year-old actress became the talk of Tamil cinema.
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The two eventually parted ways, reportedly due to their age gap and intense public pressure. Andrea later addressed the matter calmly, stating that she had no reason to be ashamed of the relationship.
ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: What Is Their Age Difference?
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Shruti Haasan
After debuting with Shruti Haasan in the 2012 film 3, their public appearances led to speculation, though both maintained they shared a close friendship and professional bond.
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Keerthy Suresh
Similarly, between 2021 and 2023, fans speculated that Anirudh and Keerthy Suresh were dating or planning to marry. However, Keerthy clarified that they were simply close friends; she later married her long-term partner, businessman Antony Thattil, in 2024.
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Jonita Gandhi
Between 2022 and 2023, playback singer Jonita Gandhi was also linked to Anirudh due to their electric on-stage performances and chart-topping collaborations like Arabic Kuthu and Chellamma. Both artists consistently dismissed the chatter, maintaining that they are close friends and musical collaborators.
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Currently Anirudh and Kavya Maran are gearing up for their grand wedding reception on November 21, 2026 at Chennai.
FAQs
Who is Anirudh Ravichander married to?
Anirudh Ravichander married Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in a private ceremony in Greece on 11 November 2026, ahead of their Chennai reception on 21 November 2026.
Did Anirudh Ravichander and Keerthy Suresh ever date?
No. Although their frequent public appearances sparked dating rumours between 2021 and 2023, Keerthy Suresh clarified they were just close friends.
Were Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah in a relationship?
Yes, the two were romantically linked in 2012 after private photos surfaced online, though they later parted ways.