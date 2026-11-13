Stars from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, including Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia, have frequently criticised Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, questioning its casting, costumes and creative liberties. Now, writer-lyricist Varun Grover has weighed in, calling out the original cast for their "entitlement" in judging Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film. ALSO READ: Ramayana 2: With 60% Shoot Complete, Why Is Ranbir Kapoor's Sequel A Bigger VFX Challenge Than Part 1? Varun Grover wrote on X, "Actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars." Actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) November 12, 2026 What did Dipika Chikhlia say bout Ramayana? Earlier in July, Dipika Chikhlia—who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan—praised Sai Pallavi's talent but questioned how she would look in the role, adding that the original show's massive legacy would weigh heavily on the new film. ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: After Rs 1000 Crore In First Week, Can Ranbir Kapoor's Film Maintain Its Momentum?

She said, "I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan." "I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. Our Ramayan was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that," she further added. When Sunil Lahri questioned the sentiment of Ramayana The actor pointed out that the Ahilya episode was missing from the film, adding that the Parashuram sequence was weak too. He said, "Mere vichar se film mein kuch scenes ke upar, jo khaaskar emotional scenes hain, un par aur dialogues par dhyan hi nahi diya gaya. Kuch scenes hain hi nahi. Jaise ki Parshuram wala scene hai, mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi."

"Shurpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vaartalaap hai, usmein jis hisaab se Shurpanakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai, woh bhi achha nahi laga," said Sunil. About Ramayana: Ramayana: Part 1 (also released internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) is a 2026 Indian epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The first installment of a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, covering Prince Rama's life from childhood through his 14-year exile.

FAQs What was the budget Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan per episode? The show was produced on a budget of approximately ₹9 lakh per episode, making it one of the most expensive television projects of its time. How long did it take to shoot Ramayan? The shooting process spanned over 550 days, featuring a cast and crew of around 300 actors. Who played the main characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan? Arun Govil portrayed Lord Ram

Deepika Chikhalia portrayed Sita

Arvind Trivedi portrayed Ravana