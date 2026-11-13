Several South Korean television shows and Kdramas have frequently drawn inspiration from real-life historical moments, crime investigations and social issues. From Signal to Juvenile Justice, here is a list of top 5 Korean shows that are inspired by real-life events:

A dark vigilante action series where a secret team delivers retribution for victims failed by the legal system. Its episodic arcs are directly ripped from major South Korean national headlines, ranging from school violence and digital sex crimes to workplace abuse and financial scams.

This gripping thriller follows detectives across different time periods who communicate via a walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, heavily drawing inspiration from real-life unresolved crimes in South Korea, including the notorious Hwaseong serial murders.

This courtroom drama centers on a stern judge with a deep aversion to juvenile offenders who confronts the systemic and moral limits of the law. The episodes are based on real-life criminal cases involving minors that made headlines in South Korea.

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix

Set in the early 1900s leading up to Japan's colonization of Joseon, this epic drama incorporates real geopolitical flashpoints and resistance movements, including the Shinmiyangyo incident.

The Hymn of Death (Netflix)

A miniseries that dramatizes the real-life, tragic romance between Joseon's first professional soprano Yun Sim-deok and brilliant playwright Kim Woo-jin during the 1920s Japanese colonial period.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these Kdramas from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

How many episodes are there in The Hymn of Death?

The miniseries consists of 6 episodes (often packaged or broadcast as 3 parts/hours total, depending on the platform).

Does The Hymn of Death have a happy ending?

No. As viewers and historians note, the show carries a melancholy and tragic tone from the start, building toward their predetermined fate.

Is Signal based on real-life events?

Yes. The script incorporates extensive research into real-life, high-profile South Korean cold cases (such as the Hwaseong serial murders and the Injoo gang rape case).