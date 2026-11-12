Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer crime thriller movie Daayra is all set to stream online nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is inspired by a true event.
Is Daayra based on real-life story?
Yes, Daayra is inspired by true events, though it is not based on a single specific real-life case.
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While early reports linked the crime thriller to the 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case and the police encounter that followed, Gulzar stated that the screenplay draws from a combination of several real-life incidents.
Who stars in Daayra?
Kareena Kapoor as DCP Ajooni Kohli IPS
Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar IPS
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Pragati Mishra as Ragini Pujari
Prammod Sanghi as Abhinandan Basu
Sumali Khaniwale as NGO Head
Upendra Chauhan as Inspector Bishal Mishra
Man Singh Karamati as Jacob Mechanic
Md Ashanual Haque as SI Karthik Antony
Aarti Desai as Padma
Satish Badal as Yusuf
Sumit Raina as Police Inspector
What is the plot of Daayra?
Daayra follows a police encounter following the brutal rape and murder of a young woman turns an ACP into a national hero but raises troubling questions about justice and the rule of law.
When a determined female IPS officer is assigned to investigate, she uncovers inconsistencies that challenge the official narrative.
Where will Daayra stream online?
Daayra will stream on Netflix from November 13, 2026.
FAQs
Is Daayra based on a true story?
The narrative draws heavily from real-life debates surrounding police encounters and echoes the context of the 2019 Hyderabad sexual assault and murder case and its aftermath, without naming it explicitly.
Did Kareena Kapoor want to be an actress initially?
No, acting was not her first choice. She studied commerce at Mumbai's Mithibai College, briefly pursued law with aspirations of becoming a criminal lawyer.
What is Kareena Kapoor’s real birth name and nickname?
Her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, initially named her Siddhima. Her mother later changed it to Kareena, inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina.