Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer crime thriller movie Daayra is all set to stream online nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is inspired by a true event.

Is Daayra based on real-life story?

Yes, Daayra is inspired by true events, though it is not based on a single specific real-life case.

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While early reports linked the crime thriller to the 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case and the police encounter that followed, Gulzar stated that the screenplay draws from a combination of several real-life incidents.

Who stars in Daayra?

Kareena Kapoor as DCP Ajooni Kohli IPS

Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar IPS

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Pragati Mishra as Ragini Pujari

Prammod Sanghi as Abhinandan Basu

Sumali Khaniwale as NGO Head

Upendra Chauhan as Inspector Bishal Mishra

Man Singh Karamati as Jacob Mechanic

Md Ashanual Haque as SI Karthik Antony

Aarti Desai as Padma

Satish Badal as Yusuf

Sumit Raina as Police Inspector