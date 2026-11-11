Several new movies and web series are gearing up for their much-aticipated release this Friday. From Daayra to Student of the Year: After Dark and more, there is something for everyone to watch online. Here is what you can watch this Friday:

Friday OTT Releases (November 13)

Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film follows two police officers on opposite sides of an investigation, as DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) probes whether DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) staged an encounter that made him a national hero.

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Bandra

An aspiring filmmaker investigates the mysterious death of 1990s star Tara Janaki (Tamannaah Bhatia), uncovering her troubled past, abusive relationship and a revenge-driven tale involving a powerful businessman.

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Student of the Year: After Dark

After her twin sister’s mysterious death, Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) joins her elite boarding school undercover to uncover the culprit while navigating secrets, rivalries and betrayal.

Parivarik ManuRanjan

Ranjan (Pankaj Tripathi), a carefree bachelor, falls for Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari), a disciplined property manager. Their romance takes unexpected turns as neighbourhood gossip and a police investigation complicate their lives.

Heartland

After 20 years away, former country star Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to find her missing niece, only to uncover a murder mystery and dark secrets from her past.

Ranabaali

Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a fierce local warrior who leads an armed rebellion against colonial grain exports and fights to protect his people.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies and web series from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

Who has directed Student of the Year: After Dark?

Reema Maya (Reema Sengupta), a two-time Sundance Film Festival-nominated filmmaker known for thrillers and unconventional storytelling.

Is Daayra based on a true story?

Yes. The story is loosely inspired by the horrific 2019 rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and the subsequent police encounters that sparked widespread public debate over instant justice versus judicial procedure.

What is the runtime of Ranabaali?

The Indian theatrical runtime is listed at 178 minutes (roughly 2 hours and 58 minutes), with some international versions listing around 3 hours and 5 minutes.