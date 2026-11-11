Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali will arrive on Netflix on November 13, 2026, just 28 days after its theatrical release. The OTT debut of the period drama comes after when the box office collections have dropped and its worldwide earnings remain below its reported production budget.

Ranabaali OTT Release Date And Platform: When To Watch Online Netflix announced the OTT release of Ranabaali on November 9. Netflix wrote, “Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu,” which translates to Singanamala's Ranabaali is coming. Ranabaali will start streaming from November 13, 2026. Why Is Ranabaali Releasing On OTT After Just 28 Days? Ranaballi’s digital premiere comes after 28 days of its theatrical release. While the film opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India on its first day, its earnings fell considerably after the opening week.

According to Sacnilk's box-office tracking, the film collected Rs 45.20 crore net in its first week. The second week added Rs 12.10 crore, representing a drop of approximately 73 per cent from the opening week. Its third-week collection fell further to Rs 1.62 crore.

As of November 10, its reported India net collection stood at Rs 58.97 crore, while its worldwide gross was Rs 80.81 crore. The film's reported production budget is Rs 120 crore, according to Hindustan Times. Its worldwide gross therefore remained below the reported budget. ALSO READ: Ranabaali Twitter Review: 7 Audience Reactions To Check Before You Book Your Tickets For Vijay-Rashmika’s Movie Ranabaali Weekly Box-Office Performance Week India Net Collection Week 1 (Days 1–7) ₹45.20 Cr Week 2 (Days 8–14) ₹12.10 Cr Week 3 (Days 15–21) ₹1.62 Cr Week 4 (Days 22–26, ongoing) ₹0.05 Cr (₹5 Lakh) Total (India Net) ₹58.97 Cr ALSO READ: Ranabaali’s Villian Has A Real-Life Connection: Know The Real British Officer From Colonial India With its theatrical run largely over, the film's Netflix premiere will give it another opportunity to reach viewers, particularly those who prefer watching period dramas in their preferred language.

FAQs 1. When is Ranabaali releasing on Netflix? Ranabaali will premiere on Netflix on November 13, 2026. 2. Why is Ranabaali coming to OTT within 28 days? The film is following a four-week theatrical window. Its declining box-office collections provide additional commercial context, but the makers have not confirmed that they caused the OTT release schedule. 3. What is Ranabaali's total box-office collection? According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 58.97 crore net in India and Rs 80.81 crore worldwide gross in 26 days, as of November 10.

