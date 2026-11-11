Several horror movies like The Exorcist, The Conjuring, among others are advised by critics to not watch alone at night. Here are some of the most notorious horror movies widely considered too terrifying to watch alone:

Horror movies that are widely considered too terrifying

The Conjuring

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

Based on real-life paranormal investigations, this film relies on slow-building dread, eerie sounds, and creeping shadows rather than heavy gore.

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The Exorcist

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Exorcist is a timeless, deeply unsettling classic about a young girl possessed by a demonic entity that routinely leaves viewers with lingering dread.

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Hereditary

Where to watch: ZeeTV, Prime Video

Marked by a suffocating, silent atmosphere and deeply disturbing family secrets that hit with unexpected brutality.

Sinister

Where to watch: Currently not available in India, but you can download it on Telegram

Sinister is famed for its genuinely unhinged found-footage reels and a chilling sound design that stays in your head long after the screen goes black.

Watch these aforementioned movies at your own risk!

FAQs

Where was The Conjuring filmed?

Although the story takes place in Harrisville, Rhode Island, the movie was actually filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Who are Ed and Lorraine Warren?

Ed and Lorraine Warren were a real-life American husband-and-wife team of self-taught demonologists and ghost hunters who investigated numerous high-profile paranormal cases.

Is it based on a true story?

The film is loosely inspired by a 1949 documented case of a 14-year-old boy in Maryland who underwent a series of Catholic exorcisms.