Marvel’s VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany, has wrapped up its eight-episode first season, bringing White Vision’s journey to a major turning point. The finale also features a surprise Scarlet Witch moment, sparking speculation about Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU return.

How to watch VisionQuest Episode 8 on OTT India?

The VisionQuest finale, titled Forever, premiered on JioHotstar in India on November 11, while US viewers can stream it on Disney+ from November 10.

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Does Elizabeth Olsen return as Wanda Maximoff?

Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Wanda Maximoff was among the biggest questions surrounding VisionQuest. However, Wanda does not appear in the finale’s main storyline.

Showrunner Terry Matalas told TheWrap that including Wanda would have taken focus away from Vision’s journey.

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The finale does feature a post-credit scene that reportedly hints at Wanda’s possible return in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel is yet to confirm the details.

VisionQuest Cast

Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision from previous MCU media, starring alongside James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire, James D'Arcy, Ben Crompton, T'Nia Miller, Art Malik and Mary McDonnell.