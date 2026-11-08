Kim Ji Won stepped out of her comfort zone to enter Doctor X: Mafia In White. The medical kdrama is approaching its finale with just two episodes, and the final episode airs on November 12, 2026. Unlike other medical Korean dramas where the focus is on romance and personal relationships, Doctor X has a darker route with professional rivalries and Kim Ji Won, who refuses to play by the rules. This is why I would recommend adding this Korean series to your watchlist.

As the story enters the last leg with more complications, here are five reasons why Kim Ji Won's Doctor X deserves your attention.

The SBS drama has attracted considerable viewership in South Korea. The 10th episode, which aired on November 7, recorded a nationwide rating of 17.7 per cent, according to Nielsen Korea.

Why Should You Watch Kim Ji Won's Doctor X

1. Kim Ji Won's Unconventional Doctor Is A Major Draw

Kim Ji Won has won the audience with her romantic characters in Kdramas like Queen of Tears and My Liberation Notes.

This time, she plays Gye Su Jeong, a highly skilled surgeon who is uncompromising when it comes to her patients. She is not interested in pleasing hospital administrators or powerful colleagues.

It is fun to watch Gye Su Jeong being blunt and intimidating because her confidence comes from her surgical abilities.

2. The Drama Goes Beyond Complicated Surgeries

Watching Doctor X will offer you more than office politics. When Gye Su Jeong enters Guseo University Medical Centre, she exposes institutional failures and power struggles.

The conflict is not about whether a surgeon can perform a difficult operation or if a patient can be saved. It is about the hierarchical position that puts a patient's life behind personal motive.

For viewers who enjoy medical thrillers with a strong institutional conflict, this is one of the drama's biggest attractions.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

3. Lee Jung Eun And Kim Ji Won's Dynamic Adds Another Layer

The relationship between Gye Su Jeong and Jang Hui Suk adds another level of layer.

Hui Suk is the owner of a doctor placement agency and helps Su Jeong secure her position at the hospital. However, their connection develops beyond a professional arrangement.

The ninth episode brought an important revelation when Hui Suk's involvement in Su Jeong's medical journey took a new turn, with the former emerging as her mentor. Their alliance becomes especially significant as the drama moves towards its conclusion.

4. The Supporting Cast Makes The Hospital Politics More Interesting

Instead of focusing on just one lead character, Doctor X has several personalities who influence the functioning of the hospital.

Bu Seung Gwon, the hospital director and Park Tae Gyeong, an intern, bring different interests and loyalties into the story.

Their interactions with Su Jeong also highlight the contrast between someone who prioritises surgical ability and an institution concerned with authority and reputation.

ALSO READ: Doctor X Ending Prediction: Will Kim Ji-won Expose Na Dae-il’s Secret? Clues And Theories Explained

5. The Final Episodes Have A Major Storyline To Resolve

As the finale episode of Doctor X is nearing, this is the perfect time to watch the entire series.

The remaining episodes will determine how the show resolves Su Jeong's professional battles and the relationships that have shaped her journey. For viewers who prefer completing a series in one go, waiting until November 14 will also make a weekend binge possible.