Weekend is here and if you have Apple TV subscription, there are several popular shows available on the platform. From Nocturne to Slow Horses, there is something for everyone to watch this weekend. Here, we have curated a list of 5 must-watch shows on Apple TV:

Apple TV Shows To Watch This Weekend

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Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent pursuing a charming thief (Jamie Dornan) across Europe in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse thriller told through a nonlinear timeline—spanning the 12 months before, 12 hours during, and 12 days after the heist.

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Nocturne

A gripping HBO-style crime drama starring Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham where getting close to a villain is the only way to save missing victims.

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Widow's Baby

Created by Katie Dippold and starring Matthew Rhys, this critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning hit blends sharp humor and spooky 1970s/80s island-curse vibes.

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman leads the consistently razor-sharp, darkly funny team of rejected MI5 agents in its latest thrilling season.

Your Friends & Neighbours

Jon Hamm plays a disgraced, cash-strapped hedge fund manager who starts breaking into the opulent homes of his wealthy Westmont neighbors.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies on Apple TV from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

Is The Morning Show renewed for another season?

Yes, The Morning Show has been renewed for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which will serve as the final season of the series.

Who stars in Slow Horses?

The series stars Gary Oldman as the slovenly but brilliant MI5 boss Jackson Lamb, alongside Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner.

How many seasons are there in Slow Horses?

The show spans 6 seasons and Apple TV+ has already announced an eighth season renewal, with filming continuing for later seasons.