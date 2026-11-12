Avengers Endgame Encore OTT Release: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has a new version titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, which is set for an OTT release on November 13, 2026. The MCU movie brings back Tom Hiddleston’s Loki with an extended narrative that expands the multiverse storyline.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on November 13, 2026, in India. The movie will be released in four languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Avengers Endgame Encore OTT Release Details: How And Where To Watch In India

Avengers: Endgame was previously released in 2019. It got a theatrical re-release on September 25, 2026. Now the movie is moving towards OTT before Avengers: Doomsday releases on OTT.

Avengers Endgame Encore will release on JioHotstar with new added scenes. The added scenes connect the conclusion to the events of Avengers Doomsday.

What Are The Four New Scenes In Avengers: Endgame Encore?

• 4 New Scenes: Additional sequences shot during the production of Avengers: Doomsday, featuring an altered ending and new post-credits teases involving Doctor Doom and the Multiverse.

What’s New in the Encore Cut

Avengers Endgame Encore On OTT: Release Details And Other Key Details

Internationally, Avengers: Endgame Encore is scheduled to release on OTT on the same day, but on the Disney+ platform.

Here is what each addition reveals.

1. Loki Visits Steve Rogers And Peggy Carter

One of the significant scenes that is added is Steve Rogers’ decision to return to the past and spend his life with Peggy Carter.

The original movie ends with Steve and Peggy sharing a dance after he chooses to remain in the past. The new scene extends this sequence.

2. TVA Witnesses The Destruction Of The Multiverse

Another new scene is inside the Time Variance Authority. The sequence features Mobius (Owen Wilson), Casey (Eugene Cordero) and Ouroboros, also known as OB (Ke Huy Quan).

The characters monitor a series of incursions, with different universes beginning to collide and collapse. The sequence establishes that the threat is no longer limited to one timeline.

The scene provides an important connection to the multiverse conflict expected in Avengers: Doomsday.

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3. Doctor Doom Goes After Bruce Banner

The third new scene has Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom contacting Bruce Banner.

In the scene, Doom arrives to collect Banner, although his reasons for doing so remain unknown.

Marvel has not revealed what Doom wants from the scientist or how Banner will fit into the upcoming Avengers storyline.

4. Doctor Doom's Mask Recreates An Iron Man Moment

The fourth addition has a direct connection to the original Iron Man movie.

At the end of Avengers Endgame's original theatrical release, audiences heard the sound of metal being hammered. The audio recalled Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit inside a cave in the 2008 film.

The Encore edition revisits that moment with a new visual: Doctor Doom forging his mask.

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With Avengers: Doomsday approaching, the additional footage could prove important to understanding Marvel's next major crossover.

Are you excited?

FAQs

1. When will Avengers: Endgame Encore release on OTT in India?

It will stream on JioHotstar from November 13, 2026.

2. What new scenes have been added to Avengers: Endgame Encore?

The extended cut features four new scenes involving Loki, Steve Rogers, the TVA, Bruce Banner and Doctor Doom.

3. Is Avengers: Endgame Encore different from the original movie?

Yes. It includes four additional scenes and revised colour grading, making it approximately four minutes longer.