Several new movies and web series are streaming on Prime Video. From Jailer 2 to The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power and more, there is something for everyone to watch on the platform this weekend.

Top movies and shows on Prime Video

Mirzapur: The Movie

The theatrical and streaming extension of the explosive crime-thriller franchise is currently dominating the top charts on Prime Video in India.

Jailer 2

Superstar Rajinikanth returns as the retired jailer "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, who is forced out of his hideout in Kerala when a merciless idol-smuggling syndicate targets him.

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The Chosen Season 6

The first three episodes of Season 6 arrive on Prime Video, depicting the disciples' intense struggle following Jesus's arrest, a nighttime trial by Caiaphas, and Peter's denial.

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Hunting Season

A gripping thriller following a father and daughter living in the deep woods who rescue a wounded young woman, currently trending near the top of the U.S. charts.

The Greatest

This biographical drama series follows the journey of gold-medalist boxer Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) as he navigates fame, family conflict, and the heavyweight championship.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Season 3 is back with a faster-paced narrative and a five-year time jump as evil forces attempt to forge the One Ring.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these new movies and shows on Prime Video from the comfort your home.

FAQs

What languages is Jailer 2 available in?

The film released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

What is the plot of Jailer 2?

The story continues after the grim events of Jailer where retired warden "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian dealt with the fallout of his family's crisis.

How many episodes are in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?

The season consists of a total of 8 episodes.