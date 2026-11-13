Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a Pakistani drama that brings two contrasting personalities together and makes them fall in love while we watch them navigate emotional conflicts and misunderstandings. If you enjoy swoonworthy Pakistani dramas like Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, there are several other serials worth exploring.

From Hania Aamir's complicated relationships in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Ishqiya to Bilal Abbas Khan's romantic transformation in Ishq Murshid, here are five Pakistani dramas to add to your watchlist.

Episodes: 34

Sharjeena is a practical, academically accomplished woman, while Mustafa is carefree and lacks direction in life. Their marriage brings together two contrasting personalities, with family politics, misunderstandings and personal ambitions complicating their relationship.

Perfect if you loved: Contrasting personalities, marriage complications and romance that develops through everyday conflicts.

2. Mere Humsafar (2021-22)

Cast : Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas

Genre: Romantic family drama

Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a young woman who grows up facing neglect and mistreatment from her relatives after her mother leaves her.

Her life changes when she develops a bond with Hamza, the son of her uncle. Unlike the people around her, Hamza treats Hala with kindness and stands by her through difficult circumstances.

Perfect if you loved: Hania Aamir's performances, protective romantic leads and relationships that develop through emotional support.

3. Ishq Murshid (2023-24)

Cast : Bilal Abbas Khan, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Omair Rana

Genre: Romantic drama

This family drama follows Shahmeer Sikandar, the son of a powerful politician who falls for Shibra, a principled woman who strongly opposes corruption and privileged political families.

To get closer to her, Shahmeer adopts the identity of Fazal Bakhsh, concealing his actual background.

Perfect if you loved: Bilal Abbas Khan's romantic screen presence, secret identities and a love story involving class differences.

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4. Ishqiya (2020)

Cast : Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed

Genre : Romantic revenge drama

Episodes: 28

The drama follows Hamza and Hamna, two college sweethearts who hope to marry. However, Hamna agrees to marry Azeem at her father's request without informing Hamza.

Feeling betrayed, Hamza becomes determined to seek revenge. His actions eventually affect Hamna's younger sister, Roomi, who becomes entangled in the situation.

Perfect if you loved: Emotional confrontations, complicated love triangles and relationship twists.

5. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012-13)

Cast : Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Samina Peerzada, Ayesha Omar

Genre : Romantic social drama

Episodes: 26

Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows Kashaf Murtaza, a young woman raised by her single mother after her father abandons the family. Her experiences with financial difficulties and gender discrimination shape her outlook on relationships.

She eventually crosses paths with Zaroon Junaid, whose privileged upbringing and contrasting beliefs often put them at odds.

Perfect if you loved: Strong character development, meaningful relationship conflicts and romance with social commentary.

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These five dramas offer different shades of Pakistani television romance. Which of these would you pick as your next watch after Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

FAQs

1. Which Pakistani dramas star Hania Aamir?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya feature Hania Aamir.

2. Which Pakistani drama stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem?

Ishq Murshid features the duo in lead roles.

3. Where can I watch Pakistani dramas online?

Pakistani dramas are available on official YouTube channels such as HUM TV and ARY Digital.