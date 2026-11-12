A family drama has quietly arrived on an OTT platform and it offers a full-blown festive vibe without demanding too much of your time, while ensuring you are thoroughly entertained. Here, we are talking about the movie Dilwali Diwali, which has been released on Netflix and is receiving immense love from viewers. This is precisely why it has been trending at the number one spot for quite some time now.

ALSO READ: O Saathi Re Release Date Out: What To Expect From Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Netflix Series With Aditi Rao Hydari? Dilwali Diwali on Netflix Dilwali Diwali was released on Netflix on November 5th and has won everyone's hearts. For the past week, it has been trending at the number one spot on the platform. The story revolves around the Sikka family, whose son, Ansh Sikka (Mihir Ahuja)—an engineer based in Norway—wishes to surprise his Punjabi, middle-class parents after years of hard work abroad. ALSO READ: Ranabaali OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Stream On Netflix After 28 Days Of Theatrical Run Ansh gifts his parents a luxury flat in a posh, high-end, high-rise apartment, moving them out of their old home; however, his family keeps a secret from him for a specific reason. This is the most delicate and deeply emotional moment in the story—one that you are sure to enjoy. This family drama, released on an OTT platform and spanning 1 hour and 1 minute, is directed by Ritesh Menon. The cast features Manoj Pahwa (as Ansh’s father), Neelu Kohli (as Ansh’s mother), and Orra Bhatnagar (as Ansh’s sister).

What is Dilwali Diwali about? Dilwali Diwali beautifully captures the generation gap, lighthearted banter, and the love shared within a family. It is precisely for this reason that this short feature film has impressed everyone with its wonderful narrative—and it continues to hold its place on Netflix.

FAQs Who stars in the film Dilwali Diwali? The cast features Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Mihir Ahuja and Aurra Bhatnagar. What is the plot of Dilwali Diwali about? The story follows a middle-class family reunion and emotional dynamics centered around expectations, nostalgia, and a new apartment gifted/offered to the family. What are the five most-popular movies on Netflix? 1. KPop Demon Hunters — 325.1 million views

2. Red Notice — 230.9 million views

3. Carry-On — 172.1 million views

4. Don't Look Up — 171.4 million views

5. The Adam Project — 157.6 million views