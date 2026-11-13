Saif Ali Khan vs Kareena Kapoor Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of Bollywood’s most popular stars, with several successful films to their credit. From Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Race 2 to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots and Good Newwz, both actors have been part of some major box office successes.
But when it comes to worldwide box office collections, who has the bigger hits?
Let’s compare their five highest-grossing films, including worldwide box office collections, star casts and OTT platforms where you can watch them.
View this post on Instagram
Saif Ali Khan Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Has More Box Office Hits?
Winner: Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor has the edge when it comes to the biggest worldwide box office successes. Her five selected films have a combined worldwide gross of approximately ₹1,862 crore, while Saif Ali Khan’s five films have collected approximately ₹867 crore.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan, remains the biggest worldwide grosser among these films. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s biggest box office success is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of Saif Ali Khan
1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
- Worldwide box office: ₹358.27 crore
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.
- Story: The historical action drama follows Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare’s attempt to recapture the Kondhana fort from Mughal forces. Saif plays the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod.
- OTT: JioHotstar.
2. Race 2 (2013)
- Worldwide box office: ₹161.53 crore
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ameesha Patel.
- Story: Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this action thriller follows Ranveer Singh as he plans to avenge his wife’s death while navigating a dangerous world of betrayal, crime and revenge.
- OTT: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar (with ads).
3. Cocktail (2012)
- Worldwide box office: ₹124.18 crore
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani.
- Story: Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy-drama revolves around Gautam, Veronica and Meera, whose friendship takes an unexpected turn as love enters their lives.
- OTT: ZEE5 (free with ads), VI Movies and TV and Eros Now Select Apple TV channel.
4. Love Aaj Kal (2009)
- Worldwide box office: ₹119.52 crore
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Rahul Khanna.
- Story: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film explores two love stories set in different generations and examines how relationships and romance have changed over time.
- OTT: JioHotstar, VI Movies and TV and Eros Now Select Apple TV channel.
5. Race (2008)
- Worldwide box office: ₹103.45 crore
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Sameera Reddy.
- Story: The thriller follows two brothers caught in a web of rivalry, greed, deception and murder. Its unexpected twists helped establish the popular film franchise.
- OTT: Currently unavailable on major subscription streaming platforms in India.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of Kareena Kapoor
1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
- Worldwide box office: ₹603.99 crore
- Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
- Story: Directed by Kabir Khan, the film follows Pawan, a kind-hearted man who takes a young Pakistani girl separated from her family on a journey to reunite her with her mother.
- OTT: Netflix.
2. Singham Again (2024)
- Worldwide box office: ₹369.87 crore
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.
- Story: Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action entertainer follows Bajirao Singham as he takes on a powerful criminal, with the narrative drawing inspiration from the Ramayana.
- OTT: Amazon Prime Video.
3. 3 Idiots (2009)
- Worldwide box office: ₹349.10 crore
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.
- Story: Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama follows three engineering students and their friendship, while questioning India’s education system and the pressure to achieve academic success.
- OTT: Not currently available on a major subscription OTT platform in India. Available to rent or buy on YouTube.
4. Good Newwz (2019)
- Worldwide box office: ₹304.27 crore
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
- Story: The comedy-drama revolves around two couples with the same surname who undergo IVF treatment. Things become complicated when a mix-up involving their samples creates an unexpected situation.
- OTT: Amazon Prime Video.
5. Bodyguard (2011)
- Worldwide box office: ₹234.39 crore
- Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Hazel Keech, Raj Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar.
- Story: Directed by Siddique, the romantic action film follows Lovely Singh, a bodyguard assigned to protect Divya. Their professional relationship gradually develops into a complicated love story.
- OTT: Amazon Prime Video.
Note: The rankings below use worldwide gross collections reported by Box Office India. These are films featuring the respective actors, including ensemble films and supporting roles. Box office figures can vary slightly across tracking sources.
Recommended For You
FAQs
1. Who has more box office hits, Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor?
Kareena Kapoor has the bigger box office record among the five films compared, with a combined worldwide collection of approximately ₹1,862 crore.
2. Which is Saif Ali Khan’s highest-grossing movie?
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) is Saif Ali Khan’s highest-grossing film in this comparison, with a reported worldwide collection of approximately ₹358.27 crore.
3. Which is Kareena Kapoor’s highest-grossing movie?
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is her highest-grossing film, with approximately ₹603.99 crore worldwide.
4. How much did Tanhaji earn at the box office?
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected approximately ₹358.27 crore worldwide.
5. How much did Bajrangi Bhaijaan earn worldwide?
Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned approximately ₹603.99 crore worldwide.
6. Which Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor films are available on OTT?
Some of their popular films are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Availability varies by title and subscription.