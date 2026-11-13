Saif Ali Khan vs Kareena Kapoor Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of Bollywood’s most popular stars, with several successful films to their credit. From Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Race 2 to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots and Good Newwz, both actors have been part of some major box office successes.

But when it comes to worldwide box office collections, who has the bigger hits?

Let’s compare their five highest-grossing films, including worldwide box office collections, star casts and OTT platforms where you can watch them.

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Saif Ali Khan Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Has More Box Office Hits?

Winner: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has the edge when it comes to the biggest worldwide box office successes. Her five selected films have a combined worldwide gross of approximately ₹1,862 crore, while Saif Ali Khan’s five films have collected approximately ₹867 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan, remains the biggest worldwide grosser among these films. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s biggest box office success is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn.