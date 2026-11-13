Kartik Aaryan had an inspiring message for audiences at the premiere of his upcoming film I Play Rocky. Speaking about dreams, determination and self-belief, the actor reminded everyone that no ambition is too big if one is willing to work towards it. His heartfelt speech struck an emotional chord with those present, especially aspiring actors and people trying to make their mark against the odds.

Calling the film a story about dreamers and believers, Kartik said, “It's a film about all the dreamers, about all the believers who believe in their dreams and who, you know, people tell them, ‘Nahi ho sakta, yeh tu kabhi nahi ban sakta, yeh kabhi nahi ban sakti.’ And I think this film will make you believe that you can do it and you can achieve your dreams, no matter what.”

Kartik Aaryan Reveals How ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ Motivates Him During his speech, Kartik also spoke about his personal connection with the original Rocky film and its iconic soundtrack. He revealed how the famous track Eye of the Tiger has helped him stay motivated whenever he feels discouraged.

Sharing his experience, the actor said, “Meri journey mein kai baar jab bhi main demotivate hota hoon, toh Eye of the Tiger is one song, jo ek theme song hai, jo mujhe bahut motivate karta hai. And blinkers pehenke main waapis se apne dreams ke towards kaam karna shuru kar deta hoon.”

The actor's words reflected the larger message of the film: staying focused on one's ambitions despite criticism, rejection and difficult moments. ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Becomes Only Bollywood Actor Invited To President Murmu’s ‘At Home Reception’: Report Why ‘I Play Rocky’ Is Special For Kartik Aaryan? Kartik's speech also brought attention to the similarities between the film's central theme and his own journey in the entertainment industry. Having started his career without a film-industry background, the actor has gradually established himself in Bollywood through his performances and consistent work.

The story of Rocky has inspired audiences across generations, and Kartik believes its message of perseverance remains relevant even today. His enthusiasm for I Play Rocky was clear as he raised a toast to the film and encouraged everyone to watch it.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Cast As Lead In Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Operation Sindoor'; Everything You Need To Know Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans Not To Miss The Post-Credit Scene Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, Kartik revealed that he had already watched it and was planning to watch it again. He also asked audiences not to leave their seats when the credits begin, as the film features a cute post-credit surprise.