Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, hit screens on November 5. The movie has now crossed the Rs 600-crore mark in India and Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Here's how it has gone past the lifetime domestic totals of Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 685.60 crore net and Rs 819.50 crore gross in India over its first 10 days.

Here is how the film has fared so far:

Ramayana made a strong start, bringing in Rs 64.85 crore on day one. Its best single day to date came on Day 5, when the collection touched Rs 107.50 crore.

On Day 9 (November 13), Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic earned Rs 48.10 crore. Saturday, November 14, saw a jump, with the film adding Rs 72.90 crore to the total.

Days Net Collection Gross Collection Day 1 Rs 64.85 crore Rs 77.50 crore Day 2 Rs 48.05 crore Rs 57.30 crore Day 3 Rs 69.80 crore Rs 83.45 crore Day 4 Rs 56.15 crore Rs 66.95 crore Day 5 Rs 107.50 crore Rs 128.70 crore Day 6 Rs 94.10 crore Rs 112.60 crore Day 7 Rs 70.65 crore Rs 84.55 crore Day 8 Rs 53.50 crore Rs 64.00 crore Day 9 Rs 48.10 crore Rs 57.45 crore Day 10 Rs 72.90 crore Rs 87.00 crore Total Rs 685.60 crore Rs 819.50 crore ALSO READ - Why Yash's 10-Headed Ravana In Ramayana Part 1 Has Sparked Massive Internet Debate?

Ramayana Beats Kalki 2898 AD, Kantara Chapter 1 Ramayana has also entered the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club within just 10 days. According to Sacnilk, its global total stands at Rs 1,228 crore. That figure puts it ahead of several major hits. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 finished with Rs 852.36 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collected Rs 1,160 crore and Kalki 2898 AD ended at Rs 1,042.25 crore. Ramayana has also surpassed Pathaan's reported worldwide collection of Rs 1,055 crore.

ALSO READ - Ramayana X Review: Did Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Mythological Epic Impress Netizens? About Ramayana: Part 1 Ramayana is the newest screen version of Valmiki's epic, one of the oldest works of literature in the world. It follows Lord Rama, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who goes to war against the demon king Ravana after Ravana kidnaps his wife, Sita.